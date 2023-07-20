News you can trust since 1852
Pontefract AC trail in Northern League despite battling efforts of athletes

In a closely fought third match in the Northern Track and Field League for seniors, U20s and U17s, Pontefract Athletics Club were just a few points short and finished last of the six clubs in Division One.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 20th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The match scores were: 1st Spenborough – 330 points; 2nd Leeds City – 324; 3rd Harrogate – 295.5; 4th Skyrac – 278; 5th Holmfirth – 262; 6th Pontefract – 248.5.

The result leaves Pontefract at the bottom of the division, one point behind Holmfirth with one match remaining.

They will need to finish ahead of Holmfirth in the last match to survive in Division One.

Pontefract AC were in action in a Northern League meeting at York.Pontefract AC were in action in a Northern League meeting at York.
Pontefract AC were in action in a Northern League meeting at York.
Leading performances in match three came from Luke Murphy, who won the long jump with an excellent leap of 6.36 metres.

Luke also finished third in the 100 metres in 12.0 seconds, fourth in the 200 metres in 25.7 seconds and third in the 400 metres in 54.7 seconds.

Will Carter won the discus with an excellent throw of 31.99m.

He was also third in the javelin, near to his best with 38.39m, and fourth in the hammer with 20.20m.

Richard Howes was first in the B competition in the javelin with 31.67m, second in the B competition discus with 21.96m and second in the B competition hammer with 17.19m.

Chris Pratchett was fourth in the B 400 metres race, setting a club record for men over 45 with 64.0 seconds.

In the women’s events, Johanna Sutcliffe turned in three impressive performances to finish second in the 800 metres in 2:33.1, fourth in the 1500 metres in 5:20.7 and third in the 3,000 metres in 11:20.1.

Beatrice Cunningham came second equal in the high jump with 1.45m, third in the long jump with 4.65m and third in the triple jump with 9.38m.

Elizabeth Teece was also in good form, finishing second in the discus with a best throw of 17.57m, third in the javelin with 21.65m and fourth in the hammer with 17.05m.

Georgie Kidd finished fourth in the shot putt with 6.62 metres. She won the B competition in the hammer with 16.59m, and was second in the B javelin with 13.15m and third in the B discus with 14.35m.

