Pontefract Athletics Club chairman and coach Cyril Jones decided to step Sienna up one age group from the U11s to the U13s in the 100 metres and 800 metres to help with her development and the decision was fully justified.

Despite being up to two years younger than some of her competitors, the Ponte runner won the U13 girls 100m, setting Pontefract club records for U11s and U13s with a fast 14.17 seconds.

In the U13 girls 800m she was first again, almost 10 seconds clear of her nearest challenger and setting Pontefract club records again for U11s and U13s with an impressive 2:30.25.

Sienna Lavine at the top of the rostrum after receiving her award for winning the U13 girls 100 metres at the Pontefract Open Meeting.

Sienna was also second in the U11 girls long jump, with 3.68m.

The Open Meeting, organised by Pontefract Athletics Club, had a good turnout with 154 competitors from clubs throughout Yorkshire and beyond and it provided a good opportunity for the Ponte athletes to measure their performances against some good opposition.

Will Carter won the senior men's shot putt with a throw of exactly 10m and also won the javelin with 35.76m.

Richard Howes won the senior men's long jump with 4.38m and set a club record for men over 60 with a throw of 36.35m in the javelin. He also recorded 9.90m in the shot putt, using the weight for over 60s.

Madison Toddington won the U17 ladies shot putt with 8.30m. Elizabeth Teece was second with 7.33m.

In the javelin, Elizabeth came first with 19.43m and Madison second with 14.52m.

Niamh Fraser was first in the U15 girls javelin with 18.01m.

Jane Williams had two victories in the senior ladies events, winning the shot putt with 4.89m and the javelin with 13.39m.

Katie Kelly won the U17 ladies 100m in 13.88 and the 200m in 28.42. She just missed out on the treble when second in the 400m in 64.46.

Eleanor Birden was first in the senior/U20 ladies 400m in 73.18, first in the long jump with 4.15m and third in the 100m in 15.14.

Harrison Carter won the U17 men's shot putt with 9.64m and was second in the javelin with 20.70m.

Ryan Byrne recorded 5.08m in the U17 men's long jump to take second place and also clocked 59.79 in the 400m.

Isabelle Gittins was third in the U13 girls long jump with a personal best of 3.84m and also clocked 15.56 in the 100m.

Toby Johnson finished third in the U11 boys 600m in 2:02.92 and clocked 12.01 in the 75m plus 24.80 in the 150m.

Rudy Burgoyne came third in the U15 boys long jump with 3.87m. Abi Teece cleared 1.35m in the U15 girls high jump and 4.10m in the long jump.

A week earlier in match 3 of the Yorkshire and District Athletics League, Pontefract Athletics Club finished second out of the four Division One clubs.

The result was: 1st Skyrac AC 323 points; 2nd Pontefract 293; 3rd Longwood 147; 4th Keighley 142.

Leading Pontefract performers included Beatrice Cunningham, who won three events in the U17 ladies age group – 300m hurdles (54.5), high jump (1.50m) and long jump (4.46m).