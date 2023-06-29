Sienna won the U11 girls 75 metres sprint race, setting a West Yorkshire League record for U11 girls with an outstanding time of 10.60 seconds.

This was also a Pontefract Athletics Club record for U11 and U13 girls.

Three weeks earlier Sienna set a West Yorkshire League record in the 600m with 1:44.93 and she is now at the top of the UK rankings for U11 girls in both the 75m and the 600m.

Sienna Lavine was a record breaker in the West Yorkshire Track and Field meeting at Wakefield.

In the meeting at Wakefield, Pontefract’s Harrison Carter came second in the U17 men's shot putt with 10.11m and Archie Fraser was third in the same event with 9.34m.

Madison Toddington was third in the U17 ladies discus with 17.77m.

Pontefract Athletics Club finished fourth out of the six clubs in the Division One North match in the Northern Track and Field League for seniors, U20s and U17s.

Carl Pointer won the 400m hurdles, setting a club record of 66.3 seconds.

Bradley Wilson came first in the B Race in 75.3 seconds.

Will Carter was first in the discus with 31.35m with Richard Howes placing second in the B competition with 23.71m.

In the shot putt, Carter was second with 10.41m and Richard Howes took second spot in the B competition with 8.02m.

Carter was third in the pole vault with three metres exactly while Richard Howes took fourth in the javelin (33.62m).

Luke Murphy was second in the long jump with an excellent leap of 6.38m. He was also third in the 100 m in 12.0 and third in the 200m in 24.5.

Zane Tam-McMillan produced two personal bests to finish second in the 100m B race in 12.2 and third in the 200m B race in 25.6.

The men's 4 x 100m relay team of Luke Murphy, Zane Tam-McMillan, Carl Pointer and Will Carter finished a close up fourth, setting a club record of 49.7.

In the women's events, Katie Kelly finished second in the 400m in 67.9. Jane Williams set two club records in the women's over 50 age group, taking third in the hammer with 15.70m and third in the shot putt with 5.37m.

