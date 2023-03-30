The talented young athlete finished fourth out of 162 in the year five girls race over a distance of 2.4km.

After starting at the back of a fairly congested start line, Sienna moved her way through the field to take the lead just after half way through the race.

Her effort in doing so caused her to be breathless, resulting in having to stop to control her breathing. Sienna managed to start running again and finished in a very creditable position in her first national championships.

Sienna Lavine on the top of the rostrum after receiving the overall winners award in the Under 11 Girls age group in the South Yorkshire Indoor Athletics Series.

One week earlier, Sienna finished first in the U11 girls race in the 150 metres at the South Yorkshire Indoor Athletics Meeting at the English Institute of Sport, in Sheffield.

Her time of 21.72 seconds was a new club record for U11 girls at the Pontefract club.

Sienna also finished first in the U11 girls 600 metres race, setting Pontefract Athletics Club records for U11 and U13 girls with a fast one minute, 49.62 seconds.

Sienna was presented with an award for being the overall winner of the U11 girls age group in the South Yorkshire Indoor Series of four competitions in 2022/2023.

In last Sunday's Spenborough Spring Open Meeting, several of the Pontefract club members made a good start to the new outdoor season.

Harrison Carter started the day with a personal best of 23.30 metres in the U17 men’s hammer and he also had a good throw in the shot putt with 9.25 metres.

His older brother, Will Carter, was in good form in the senior men’s shot putt with 10.28 metres. Will had a good throw too in the javelin with 35.62 metres and he cleared 3.10 metres in the pole vault.

Niamh Fraser recorded a personal best in the U15 girls javelin with 17.18 metres. Archie Fraser also came up with a PB in the U17 men’s 200 metres with 26.5 seconds and he managed 8.80 metres in the shot putt.

Emily Kelly was another to do a PB in the U15 girls 200 metres with 31.4 seconds. Katie Kelly clocked 28.2 seconds in the U17 ladies 200 metres.

Elizabeth Teece recorded throws of 19.16m in the U17 ladies javelin, 14.32m in the hammer and 6.78m in the shot putt. Abi Teece cleared 1.30m in the U15 girls high jump and 3.89m in the long jump.

Madison Toddington did 8.77m in the U17 ladies shot putt and 15.30m in the javelin.