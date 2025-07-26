Katie Bloomer and her horse Limited Edition at Moorside are on the way to the Horse of the Year Show. Picture: 1st Class Images

Amateur rider from Pontefract Katie Bloomer has qualified for the prestigious Horse of the Year Show in Birmingham this October.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie and her horse, Limited Edition at Moorside – known as Bailey – made it through to the big event when attending the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star qualifier this month at Greenlands Arena, in Carlisle.

The duo will now go on to compete under the bright lights of the Horse of the Year Arena at the NEC, in Birmingham in early October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair competed in and won the Show Hunter class under top judges Richard Ramsay and Michaela Bowling to earn their HOYS qualification.

Katie said: “I am chuffed and shocked at this! Bailey went so well and was foot perfect for the ride judge.

"He is a shire cross thoroughbred and I’ve owned him for a year. Before buying Bailey I hadn’t ridden for 10 years, he is as safe as houses and I bought him to have some fun hacking out.

“A friend of mine is in to showing and said we had to have a go. I came along to Search for a Star as it looked as though it would be like all amateur riders on a level playing field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we might now be able to use it as a springboard in showing. We’ve got a great team at our yard at home and we’ve had plenty of support in getting this far.”

Away from her horse riding Katie works as a nail technician.

SEIB Search for a Star organiser Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Search for a Star is all about the journey and learning and improving over time.

"Our team of judges and stewards are all invested in providing support and encouragement to help competitors and their horses and ponies perform to the best level they can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEIB Search for a Star first took place back in 1996 and over the years has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS.

Each of the SEIB Search for a Star qualifying shows offers opportunities for a full range of show horses to earn a place at the series championships at Horse of the Year Show and Your Horse Live.

See www.seib.co.uk/competitions or the SEIB Search for a Star facebook page for updates. To enter, visit www.seib.co.uk/competitions/schedule which will link directly to the Search for a Star and Racehorse to Riding Horse entry page on Showing Scene.

SEIB have been providing expert insurance services for over 60 years. Renowned for their specialist equestrian insurance, SEIB offers tailored cover for horses, horseboxes, trailers, riders, and equestrian businesses, ensuring comprehensive protection and peace of mind. For more information on their range of services and to explore their bespoke insurance solutions, visit seib.co.uk