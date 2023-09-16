Pontefract athlete Jack Holmes soars to new heights as British number one in 2023

Watch more videos on Shots!

The teenage talent has gone from strength to strength this summer with personal bests and a first England call-up.

He is now ranked number one in the country in his age section with big things being tipped for him in the future if he can continue his current development.

​Formerly with his local Pontefract Athletics Club, Jack now competes for the bigger Sheffield club where he is taking advantage of their top class facilities.

Pontefract high jumper Jack Holmes has enjoyed a successful 2023.

This summer Jack became the English Schools champion with a remarkable clearance of 1.94 metres.

And this outstanding performance not only earned Jack the coveted title but it also earned him his first international selection and long awaited England vest.

The SIAB International, held annually, is a showcase of some of the best young athletic talent from across the British Isles. Competing against top athletes from Scotland, Ireland, and Wales, Jack faced formidable opponents.

While victory eluded him on this particular occasion, the Ponte teenager's tenacity and resilience in the face of strong competition left an indelible mark on the spectators and fellow athletes.

Gold medal winner Jack Holmes.

Jack returned to the national stage at the UK U17 National Championships, where he once again wowed spectators by clinching second position.

However, the pinnacle of Jack's achievements came at the last competition of the season when he achieved a personal best of 2.00 metres, making him top ranked U17 high jumper in the UK.

His remarkable journey from local competitions to international representation and finishing the season with an extraordinary personal best has left the athletics community in awe of Jack's talent and determination. Coaches, teammates, and fans all recognize that they are witnessing the rise of a future star in the high jump world.

Jack's achievements are not only a testament to his individual dedication but also a testament to the support of his family, coaches, and community.

He is coached by Ian Hill also from Pontefract and long standing, much respected coach in the high jump world.

Jack’s success serves as an inspiration to young athletes across the region, reminding them that with hard work, passion, and a love for the sport, the sky is the limit.