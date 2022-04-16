Faye Lightowler was back to form to record a good time in the Manchester Marathon.

Faye was closely followed by club colleague Johanna Sutcliffe, who also went sub three hours to set a Pontefract club record for women over 45 with an impressive 2:58.14.

Christine McCarthy produced another top notch performance, crossing the line in 3:20.49, an impressive time for a woman over 60.

Molly Cawthorn, who has been training at the Pontefract club for the last few weeks, made an impressive marathon debut, clocking 2:57.04. She has now joined as a member of the club and his will add an extra dimension to the women’s team, which is already strong.

Phil Wardle had a good run, coming home with a personal best of 3:28.47.

Chris Pratchett was suffering with a calf muscle strain from the three miles point, but somehow managed to find the determination to finish the course in 4:47.19.

In last Saturday’s Douglas Bedford Memorial Open meeting at Wakefield, Sienna Lavine made an impressive debut in track and field.

In her first year in the U11 age group, Sienna was a clear winner of the 600m race. Despite having to battle against the wind and hail in the finishing straight, she clocked a quick 1:58.65.

Sienna was also the winner of her heat and fourth quickest overall in the 75m with 12.16 seconds.

Niamh Fraser was the winner of the U11 girls shot putt with 5.24m.

Francesca Ward came second in the U15 girls 200m in 29.34 and sixth in the 100m in 14.25 seconds.

Joe Whittaker finished fifth in the U11 boys 600m in 2:13.60.

Archie Fraser came second in the U15 boys long jump with 4.62m. He was also sixth in the 100m in 13.58 seconds and sixth in the 200 metres in 27.53 seconds.