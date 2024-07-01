Pontefract Athletic Club's Sienna Lavine enjoys Yorkshire League hat-trick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Pontefract Athletics Club’s star athlete Sienna Lavine was again in record breaking form in the Yorkshire and District Athletics League match at Grimsby.

Once again outstanding young runner Sienna won all three of her events.

She started with a superb performance in the U13 girls 150 metres, winning the event in a new Yorkshire and District League record with a time of 20.1 seconds.

Her finishing time was also a Pontefract Athletics Club record.

Sienna then won the 1200 metres by a considerable margin in three minutes, 47.6.

This was followed by another outstanding victory in the 75 metres sprint, in which she set another Pontefract club record with a time of 10.1 seconds.

Pontefract’s Julian Rutkowski was in record breaking form as well in the county league match.

He won the U13 boys 1500 metres, setting a new Pontefract club record with 5:09.6.

Imogen Fear had given the Pontefract club a good start to the competition, winning the first track event of the day, the U17 ladies 300 metres hurdles, in 53.3 seconds.

Imogen then won the long jump with 4.18 metres, just ahead of her teammate, Abigail Teece, who was second with 4.11 metres. Abigail also won the high jump with 1.25 metres.

Madison Toddington notched up two victories for the Pontefract club. She won the discus with 20.03 metres and the shot put with 8.25 metres.

Emily Kelly won the U17 ladies 100 metres in 14.0 seconds and Ryan Byrne won the U17 men's long jump with 5.43m.

Further victories for the Pontefract club came from Isabella Tordoff (U15 girls high jump – 1.25m), Toby Johnson (U13 boys 800m – 2:41.0) and Ryan Gamit (U13 boys long jump – 3.90m).

The Pontefract U17 mixed 4 x 300m relay team of Emily Kelly, Abigail Teece, Imogen Fear and Ryan Byrne also came in first with a time of 3:06.9.

Four days earlier in the West Yorkshire Track and Field League meeting at Cleckheaton, Sienna Lavine set a West Yorkshire League record in the U13 girls 800m with a time of 2:19.75.