Pontefract celebrate Yorkshire Premier League title and promotion glory

Pontefract's title-winning team, Matt Godson, Chester Dockray, Sam Todd, Patrick Rooney and Adam Taylor.

​Pontefract were crowned Yorkshire Premier Squash League champions for the first time in 15 years after victory at Woodfield sealed the title with two games to spare.

​The world-renowned club have dominated from week one of the season back in October, losing just once in 16 matches. Several players, including world number 56 Patrick Rooney, four-time British Junior Open winner Sam Todd and 17-year-old Chester Dockray, boast unbeaten records throughout the triumphant campaign.

Pontefract went into last week’s clash at Woodfield knowing that a maximum 20 points would guarantee the title, putting an irretrievable distance between themselves and second-placed Hallamshire.

Despite winning, Ponte only secured 18 points, but once news filtered through of Hallamshire's 17-8 defeat at Dunnington, the champagne corks could start popping.

In fact, it was a night of double celebration for Pontefract. Back at base, their second team thrashed Wakefield to secure promotion from Division 1, ensuring that both Ponte teams would be reunited in the top tier next season.

First team skipper Matt Godson said: "I’d like to thank the efforts of every team-mate who has committed their time this season, from the pro players who have shown their loyalty, down to the club stalwarts who have turned out every week for years.

"I'd also like to thank Mick Todd, James Willstrop, Vanessa Atkinson, Jayne Robinson and so many others for everything they do to keep our club surviving and thriving.

"I would also like to put equal attention on the achievements of the second team. It was a hammer blow last year when they went down as it means a lot to our members to have two teams competing in the YPL and seeing top class squash every Wednesday.

"If anything, I’m more pleased that we’ve been able to bring that back at the first time of asking!"

The platform for Ponte's title-clinching victory at Woodfield was laid by early victories for Dockray and Godson.

Adam Taylor then sealed the five winning bonus points with a four-game win over Woodfield head coach Alex Cutts.

Todd cruised past Caleb Boy, setting up an all-star battle between Rooney and England team-mate Declan James at top string.

James took it in four games and Ponte celebrations were briefly on hold until the text came through from Dunnington.