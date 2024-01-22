​Pontefract 1 clung on to top spot in squash's Yorkshire Premier League as this season's incredibly tight title race intensified in round 11.

Ponte hit the summit last week for the first time this season, but their lead was cut to a single point as they won only narrowly at Abbeydale, while Doncaster hammered Ferriby Hall to close the gap.

Hosts Abbeydale gave Ponte a rigorous test with home number five Hayden Tetley taking down veteran Stuart Hargreaves in a see-saw five-setter. Ponte were soon level, though, as skipper Matt Godson ground out a lengthy four-game victory over Phil Scully.

Ponte's Adam Taylor was ruthless in his first two games against Abbeydale youngster Josh Payne, coming within a point of dishing out a bagel in game two. Payne put a point on the board in the third, but went down 12/10 in the fourth.

Pontefract 1's Elijah Thomas clinched victory against Abbeydale. Picture: PSA

After young Stanley Sykes battled to a brilliant five-game victory over Tom Bamford, the tie hung in the balance going into the top-string finale. Elijah Thomas settled the tension in quick time, though, winning in straight games to card an 18-8 team win for the visitors.

It was much more straight forward for Doncaster, who rose to second place after whacking Ferriby Hall 20-2. Will Donnelly, Lewis Doughty and Joel Arscott all won rapidly, then their world number 68 Asia Harris from Pontefract dropped just one game en-route to victory over Dan Lawrence and the ever-improving Simon Herbert (now 56 in the world) also won in four at top string.

Pontefract 2 boosted hopes of avoiding relegation with a 17-9 win over Dunnington.

Joe Royle and James Wilkinson dug deep for early five-game victories, then young Chester Dockray sealed the five bonus points, dropping just one and two points in the second and fourth games respectively against Sam Gibbon.