Pontefract and ​​Hallamshire are the early front runners in the Yorkshire Premier Squash League after both recorded crushing victories for the second successive week.

Both sides sit dead level on 38 points after winning 4-1 in the second round of matches, while York side Dunnington are just three points behind in third.

The addition of Scotsman Rory Stewart and the return of the prodigal Sam Todd from America has greatly benefited Pontefract.

After winning 20-0 the previous week they wrapped up an 18-4 victory over Harrogate early in the evening thanks to quick victories for Chester Dockray, Adam Taylor and 21-year-old Todd, son of club owner Mick, who is making a big impact after returning from injury.

Sam Todd is back in action for Pontefract 1 in the Yorkshire Premier Squash League.

Ponte's Aussie debutant James Lloyd dropped one game in beating Harrogate youngster Gabriel Cox, but the visitors got a consolation win at no.1 as New Zealander Lwamba Chileshe won in four against Stewart.

Hallamshire – title winners in 2022/23 – were led by the formidable duo of world no.43 Nick Wall and three-time world champion Nick Matthew. Both won in double quick time against Queens' top order James Earles and Lewis Harding respectively.

The groundwork had been laid earlier in the evening by young Canadian Sam Boulanger and Matt Gregory, who also won in straight games. The only dent in Hallamshire's armoury was Adam Turner's four-game defeat to Queens' mercurial Kuwaiti Bader Almaghrebi at no.3.

Defending champions Doncaster, who hosted Ferriby Hall, fielded the same line-up that saw them fall foul of rule 36 last week away at Harrogate and incur an 11-point deduction. The new rule, ratified at May's Yorkshire Squash AGM, states that teams cannot field more than three full-time pro players. As Doncaster fielded the same five players again this week, they will once again receive a deduction.

Doncaster won 20-3 and for the second week in a row their world no.69 Asia Harris took a male opponent to a fifth game and came out triumphant, this time wrapping up the decider 11-3 against Ferriby Hall's Dan Lawrence. David Turner, Lewis Doughty and Joel Arscott all won in brisk fashion while Simon Herbert took four games to beat England international Ben Smith.

Third-placed Dunnington's middle order was the bedrock of their tight 16-8 win at Abbeydale. Sam Gibbon defeated Hayden Tetley 11-5 in the fifth which in the end proved to be a decisive victory as the other four matches were shared.

Jamie Brown and Amaad Fareed won in straight games for the visitors but Abbeydale got wins on the board through Ryan Spencer (11-9 in the fifth against Matthew Stephenson) and Welshman Rhys Evans at top string.

Woodfield's top order super stars, England internationals Declan James and George Parker, helped secure their first win of the season against newly-promoted Cleethorpes.

James beat Malaysia's Sanjay Jeeva in four and Parker defeated Hong Kong's Matthew Lai in five, in what was a dramatic end to the evening.

Earlier, Cleethorpes had found success thanks to lower-order wins for Alec Tomlinson and Welshman Elliot Morris Devred, but Alex Cutts kick started a turnaround which James and Parker completed.