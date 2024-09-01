Pontefract earns official accreditation as first autism friendly racecourse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Pontefract Racecourse has become the first and only racecourse in the country to have its racedays accredited by the National Autistic Society as ‘Autism Friendly’.

Earlier in the year, the racecourse announced that they would be working with Autism in Racing, a not for profit Community Interest Company, to ensure that they were the first track in the country to host Autism in Racing Racedays on every day.

And their continued commitment to making the race meetings fully accessible to autistic racegoers has now secured them the National Autistic Society’s Autism Friendly award.

Bobby Beevers, chair and founder of Autism in Racing, is delighted that the Pontefract course has been recognised by the NAS:

Pontefract Racecourse is now an officially recognised ‘Autism Friendly’ venue. Picture: James Hardisty

He said: "This is fantastic news and a brilliant achievement for the whole team at Pontefract who have continued to make such huge strides to ensure that racing there is as accessible as possible.”

Jo Pointer, customer relations officer for the National Autistic Society, commented: “Congratulations on achieving this award and the commitment to making your service accessible to autistic people.

"Your application confirms that you meet the expected standards to achieve the Autism Friendly Award.

"You are doing a considerable amount to make Pontefract Racecourse autism friendly for autistic people, particularly with the combination of sensory room and quiet room as well as using autistic employees to provide a form of peer support.

"We look forward to working with Pontefract in the future.”

Richard Hammill, Pontefract Racecourse’s chief operating officer, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that our racedays have been given the National Autistic Society’s accreditation for an Autism Friendly venue.

"Raising awareness of autism and playing our part in enabling the racing industry to be more inclusive is hugely important to us all at Pontefract.

"We look forward to continuing to provide an accessible venue for all customers and welcoming autistic racegoers and their families.”

The racecourse has been working in conjunction with their ticketing provider, Future Ticketing, who have provided valuable funding to enable the initiative to take place every meeting.

Hammill continued: "We could not have achieved this accreditation without the help of Future Ticketing.

"Their support is invaluable and we are hugely grateful to them to partner with us on this project.”

Ann Marie Guinan, chief marketing officer at Future Ticketing, was excited that they could be part of the venture.

She said: “Future Ticketing are extremely proud to work with Pontefract Races on this project.

"Racing is an inclusive and accessible sport and we are delighted that we can enable further attendance and an autism friendly experience to racegoers at Ponte.”

As part of their autism friendly racedays, the course and Future Ticketing provide designated quiet and safe spaces for autistic spectators, with complimentary soft drinks and biscuits.

In addition, there is a dedicated sensory room, provided by Immersive, at every race meeting.

At selected race meetings, there is also an art workshop hosted by autistic artist James Owen Thomas.

Champion jockey William Buick, who is an ambassador for Autism in Racing, added: “I congratulate Pontefract for their commitment to autism friendly racedays.

"My family has first hand experience of autism and as an ambassador for Autism in Racing I welcome the way racecourses are embracing the concept."

Any racegoers wishing to apply for places at any Autism in Racing fixture should visit the Autism in Racing website at https://www.autisminracing.com/ and for more information on Pontefract Racecourse, visit www.pontefract-races.co.uk

To discover services offered by Future Ticketing, visit https://www.futureticketing.com/

Autism in Racing have a brand new website. To discover more, go to https://www.autisminracing.com/

A video on Autism in Racing racedays at Pontefract can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/932439790/caa45b5195?share=copy

Pontefract’s next meeting, meanwhile, is part two of their Art of Racing days on Thursday, September 19.

For this the course will be looking for seven guest tipsters to each preview one of the races on the day.

These previews will be published online on the day with the tipsters invited to the course to share their knowledge before each race.

Seven judges are also being sought with a keen eye to pick a Best Turned Out prize in each race. If you would like to apply for either, email [email protected]

First race is at 2.03pm, last race at 5.15pm and gates open at noon.