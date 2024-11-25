Pontefract increase lead at top of Yorkshire Premier League after making it a magnificent seven

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

​Pontefract made it a magnificent seven in squash’s Yorkshire Premier League with a resounding victory over Woodfield that increases their lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

Seeking a first title in 15 years, Pontefract kept their 100 per cent 2024-25 record intact in this week's seventh round of matches as Woodfield were dispatched 20-2 to stretch the West Yorkshire side's advantage over second-placed Hallamshire.

Ponte were boosted by the return of England international Patrick Rooney to the line-up. He took on the imposing figure of Egypt's Moustafa El Sirty, the former world junior champion, but came through in four highly entertaining games.

On the adjacent court, Freddie Jameson, of New Zealand, made a winning home debut against Haaris Vine.

The Pontefract crowd watches Patrick Rooney take on Moustafa El Sirty. Picture: Pontefract Squash ClubThe Pontefract crowd watches Patrick Rooney take on Moustafa El Sirty. Picture: Pontefract Squash Club
When Adam Taylor dispatched Woodfield's Alec Tomlinson at third string, the five bonus points were sealed.

Ponte captain Matt Godson added another three by beating Woodfield head coach Alex Cutts, then Ponte club champion Tom Bamford added the coup de grace with a dominant 3-0 win over Adam El Shazly.

Second-placed Hallamshire were missing talisman Nick Matthew, but world number 42 Nick Wall slotted in nicely on his comeback from PSA World Tour duties as the Sheffield side beat fourth-placed Dunnington 16-8.

The opening salvos were shared as Nick Wall Snr was beaten by Dunnington's Marvin Mortensen-Ramlill in four after young Welshman Oliver Jones had given Hallamshire the lead.

Wins for the hosts' Adam Turner and the visitors' Taminder Gata Aura meant the match was level going into the top-string clash. It was 24-year-old Wall who took it, losing the first game 11/9 against Pakistan's Amaad Fareed but hitting back to claim the next three and seal Hallamshire's victory.

Reigning champions Doncaster’s defence continued to go disappointingly as they lost 16-7 to Abbeydale who were achieving their first success of the season at the seventh attempt.

Doncaster’s Pontefract-raised former European junior champion Asia Harris was unable to help her side as she lost in three lengthy games to Hayden Tetley.

