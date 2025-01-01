Pontefract juniors face big start to New Year with British Open event at Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of Pontefract Squash Club’s most talented youngsters are joining the best young talents from round the world in opening 2025 with a bang in the British Junior Open.

Squash’s best juniors will be travelling to Birmingham for the event which is being hosted by England Squash.

Taking place from January 2-6, the British Junior Open is the world’s most prestigious junior squash tournament, alongside the WSF World Juniors, and acts as the world championship for the younger age groups.

Last year’s Open was dominated by Egypt, who completed a clean sweep with their players winning every age group and they are expected to be strong favourites once again. But more local stars will be hoping home advantage can help to de-throne the travelling Egyptians.

Pontefract Squash Club's young star Sienna Hampshaw is heading to the British Junior Open.

Pontefract’s Fearne Copley will be competing in the girls U17 category, while her clubmate Sienna Hampshaw will compete in the girls U13.

Sienna was recently named female Rising Star of the Year at the England Squash Awards.

Copley finished 37th in the U15s last year and despite moving up an age group is seeded to finish 17/32.

Ahead of the event, she said: “Preparation is going well, training with James Willstrop and Vanessa Atkinson several times through the week at Pontefract Squash Club and with Sarah Campion at Queens Squash Club.

“I have a PT session once or twice a week to help with my fitness, I also do an adult squash session once a week which is good to play against adults, I am playing in the Yorkshire league and Metro league, so I get matches throughout the week against good senior players.

“I enjoy playing at the BJO because you get the opportunity to play players you’ve not played before and who are some of the best players in the world.

"At the BJO this year I am in the first year of my age group so it will be very difficult, but my aim is to try my best and finish as high as possible.”

Also competing n the boys U13s is Logan Willstrop, son of former world number one, and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, James Willstrop.

England Squash CEO Mark Williams is excited for another edition of the prestigious event.

He said: “The British Junior Open has so much heritage and we can’t wait to see all these young squash stars in action again, in Birmingham.

"It’s great to see how many players are signed up and look forward to another stellar event.

“We have some top British talents taking part who have the same opportunity to make history here, following the same path as some of our most successful professional athletes.”

The British Junior Open has been hosted in Birmingham since 2018 and will be held across five venues, Edgbaston Priory, University of Birmingham Sport & Fitness, West Warwickshire Sports Club, Solihull Arden Club and Sutton Coldfield Squash Club.

For more information, including how to watch the event live, visit: www.britishjunioropen.com