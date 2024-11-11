Pontefract pass big test to stay out in front in Yorkshire Premier League
Pontefract, who last won the title in 2009/10, have roared out of the blocks this term with wins in all their matches, but had to dig deep to maintain their 100 rec cent record at defending champions Doncaster in round five.
Teenager Chester Dockray kickstarted the evening for the visitors with a 3-0 victory over Doncaster club champion Ed Walker.
Adam Taylor then defeated Donny's Pontefract-raised women’s world number 71 Asia Harris at fourth string.
Back came the hosts, though, with Lewis Doughty – also facing his old club – handing Ponte captain Matt Godson his first Yorkshire Premier League defeat of the season.
Kiwi Joel Arscott than saw off off Ponte's club champ Tom Bamford and it was all to play for.
That set up a decider between Pontefract's Sam Todd, the former British Junior Open champion just returning from a two-year injury absence, and Simon Herbert, the world number 51 from Leicester.
The quality was world class, with the first two games shared, before Todd waltzed the third and then edged a tough fourth to record an 11-5, 9-11, 11-2, 13-11 victory and seal Pontefract's overall 14-7 win.
Pontefract's lead at the top was trimmed to nine points by Hallamshire, who enjoyed a resounding 20-0 win over a weakened Woodfield side.