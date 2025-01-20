Pontefract pick up where they left off before Yorkshire Premier League break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Pontefract continued their title charge in remorseless fashion as squash’s Yorkshire Premier League resumed following the mid-season break.

​The leaders crushed Cleethorpes, promoted to the top flight last year, 20-0 with a full house of straight-games victories.

The result stretched their lead at the top of the table to 25 points and helped take them another step closer to their first title in 15 years.

George Barker made his Ponte first team debut at the tender age of 15 and beat Cleethorpes' Adam Stevens, another debutant, for the loss of just nine points.

Pontefract number one Patrick Rooney helped his team to another Yorkshire Premier League victory. Picture: PSA

Adam Taylor shrugged off a groin injury to see off the away side's number four Dan Morrison.

At number three club captain Matt Godson dismissed Dave Ball, then came Ponte's top order, Scotland's Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rory Stewart and world number 52 Patrick Rooney, who took care of Reece Newell and Harry Falconer respectively without too many issues.

Hallamshire lead the chasing pack and put out a strong side at home to Ferriby Hall to claim a 19-5 win.

Jack Cornell won a cracking five-setter early in the night against Glyn Saunders, before world number 22 Lucy Turmel, full-time pro Matt Gregory and three-time world champion Nick Matthew all won in three.

The only dent to Hallamshire's evening was defeat for New Zealander Temwa Chileshe at top string after the 24-year-old fell in a mammoth five-setter against England international Ben Smith.

Defending champions Doncaster remain at the bottom in a season dogged by selection issues, losing 17-7 to third-placed Harrogate.

The hosts went two down early on as Richard Hinds and Peter Hotchkiss claimed lower order wins for the Straysiders. However, Aussie David Turner did get a home win at no.3 by beating Declan Christie.

But Harrogate's strong top order finished the job in two tight encounters. Former England international Chris Simpson edged out Lewis Doughty in a five-setter, then New Zealand's Lwamba Chileshe outlasted his compatriot Joel Arscott in four tough games.

Abbeydale claimed a crucial 15-7 victory at mid-table Queens to pull three points clear of Doncaster at the bottom.

Early wins for Queens' bottom order of former world number 15 Sarah Campion and Wales' Lowri Roberts did not bode well for the visitors from Sheffield, but they turned it round through Michael Tallentire, Jordan Hardwick and finally top string Rhys Evans.

In completing the victory, Welsh international Evans maintained his 100 per cent record for the season.