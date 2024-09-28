Pontefract race meeting finishes early after jockey Duran Fentiman is injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​There was an autumnal feel to proceedings at the second September meeting at Pontefract.

There was a very definite change to the weather as an amber weather warning for rain from the Met Office covered much of the north of England, writes Richard Hammill.

With the ground turning softer, the feature race, the £18,000 Simon Scrope Dalby Screw Driver Handicap over one mile, two furlongs presented a real test of stamina for runners.

The race is run in memory of the former chairman of Pontefract Racecourse and a field of nine went to post with the well backed favourite being Ralph Beckett’s Mr Monaco.

Holbache, ridden by Tom Kiely-Marshall, races ahead to win the opener on the Pontefract card. Picture: Alan Wright

There was drama at the start as Andrew Balding’s Dambuster swerved leaving the start and unseated jockey PJ McDonald.

With the loose horse at the head of affairs, there were some uncomfortable moments for the other horses and jockeys.

Charlie Johnston’s Killybegs Warrior was the leader coming into the home straight, however the loose horse crossed his path and gave the favourite a chance to get level.

The two settled down to battle it out but were both passed by Johnston’s other runner, Loyal Touch, in the run to the line.

Dark Rosa is an impressive winner. Picture: Alan Wright

The winner has slowly been working his way into form and, given his preferred soft ground, could go in again.

The opening race on the card went the way of Julie Camacho’s Holbache.

A winner over course and distance earlier in the season, Tom Kiely-Marshall’s mount was well backed and never really looked in too much danger.

He was nicely clear at the line and registered a one-and-a-quarter length victory.

Loyal Touch gets the better of a nip and tuck finish. Picture: Alan Wright

The second race on the card was the six furlong Northern Commercials Maiden. The favourite was Dark Rosa for the double green owners, Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, and trainer George Boughey.

He had made his debut over course and distance earlier in the season when finishing fourth to the subsequent Group 2 winner Powerful Glory.

With nothing of that calibre in opposition, the winner stayed on resolutely to register a two-and-a-quarter length success from John Quinn’s Ann Terry.

Sadly, the remainder of the meeting had to be abandoned following an injury to jockey, Duran Fentiman, on the way to the start for the fourth race.

With Duran receiving extensive medical care on site, he was then transferred to hospital by ambulance, meaning that the medical cover available was not sufficient for racing to continue safely.

The next action at Pontefract is the penultimate race meeting of the season and takes place on Monday, October 7. Full details can be found at the course’s website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk.