Pontefract race meeting tickets for 2025 set to go on sale

Tickets for the new racing season at Pontefract will be on sale from 9am on Sunday (December 1) with the track offering the best rates now for their 2025 racedays which get under way on Tuesday, April 8.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The West Yorkshire course’s early bird offers have become renowned in recent years with around 25 percent off ‘on the day’ admission prices. At most meetings, entry to the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure is just £10 for those who book early.

Pontefract will once again have 16 race meetings in 2025 with three Family Sundays, two Friday Evening Music Nights and the popular Ladies Day, supported once again by RIU Hotels and Resorts, on Wednesday, August 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While no announcements have been made yet for artists to perform on their music nights, the course has pledged that the fun filled events will be back next year.

Altmore ran away from the field in impressive style to win a race at Pontefract in 2024. Picture: Alan Wright

The course has also committed to continue the popular ‘True Yorkshireman’ package which is amongst the best value in racing at any track in the country. The offer includes entry to the Paddock, a pint and a pie for just £17 at any of their afternoon meetings (other than Ladies Day).

Chief operating officer Richard Hammill, said: “We’re delighted to launch the ticket sales for 2025 and I hope that our customers can see our commitment to providing a great day out for racegoers at a reasonable cost.

"n addition to the True Yorkshireman package, we’ll also have our OAP Free Day on Monday, April 14 when those over 60 can come racing free of charge when they apply in advance. On top of that, under 18s go free to every race meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We may have only just finished our 2024 racing season but we’re very much focused on getting everything back up and ready for next April and we can’t wait to see racegoers again.’

Throughout 2025, the Pontefract team will once again be working alongside Autism in Racing to provide complimentary entry, a sensory room and a quiet space for families with autistic children.

This initiative is unique across Racecourses in the UK and won the ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ Award at the Racecourse Association Showcase Awards in Edinburgh.

The fixtures for 2025 are listed on the Racecourse website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk and for more information, call the administration offices on 01977 781307.