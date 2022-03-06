Pontefract Racecourse announce admission prices for 2022 meetings

Pontefract Racecourse is preparing for the start of the new season next month.

The 2022 racing season gets underway at Pontefract on Tuesday, April 5 and at their press launch the racecourse announced that, despite the rising costs of living and increases in prices at courses up and down the country, they would be holding the admission price into both the Premier (£25) and Picnic (£7) Enclosures for all race meetings in 2022.

The admission price has not been increased in these enclosures since 2018. And while the cost of entry into the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure will increase from £17 to £18, early bird discounts are available right up to the raceday itself meaning that racegoers can purchase tickets at the same price they would have paid in 2017.

As part of their 2022 raceday entertainment, Pontefract will once again have two Friday Night music nights. They will welcome pop Legends Sister Sledge to perform at their Disco Night race meeting on Friday evening, May 27 while Re-Take That will be on stage on July 15 when there will also be a local beer festival.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other evening race meeting (Monday, June 6) sees the return of the Rugby League takeover with players from Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity competing in different racing challengers throughout the evening. Season tickets holders with all four clubs can pick up tickets into the Grandstand for just £5.

The popular Family Sundays return on Father’s Day (June 19) as the racecourse prepares for its richest ever raceday as part of the Sky Bet Sunday Series. There is more music for Tribute Bands family day on July 24, before the Into The Zone Raceday wraps up the Sundays for the season.

Ladies Day (on August 3) will once again see RIU Hotels and Resorts providing a long haul flight and all inclusive break to the best dressed lady.