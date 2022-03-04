Pontefract Racecourse is preparing for the 2022 season when record prize money will be on offer.

More than £1.4 million will be up for grabs at the course's 16 meetings through the year – making it the richest programme of racing to ever be run at the track.

Managing director, Norman Gundill MBE said: "We are thrilled to announce our record prize money for 2022.

"We are acutely aware of the huge part that owners play in racing and that they, like every part of the industry, have had their own severe financial difficulties.

"We have a large and varied list of valued sponsors and we would not be able to offer this prize money without their incredible support. We’d like to thank all of them very much for their continued sponsorship."

All races will have prize money equal to, or more than, the corresponding race in 2019 and every race will be run at at least £500 above the British Horseracing Authority’s minimum values.

Five of the 16 race meetings will now provide over £100,000 worth of prize money including the meeting on Sunday, June 19, which forms part of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.

The ‘Sunday Series’ was borne out of the summer of 2020’s revised fixture list and, by scheduling good quality racing on Sunday's alongside ITV coverage, it was possible to deliver a healthy audience and betting performance uplift. The Pontefract fixture will have coverage on both ITV4 and Racing TV and will have an incredible prize money pot of at least £200,000

Chief operating officer Richard Hammill said: "We are very excited to be part of the Sky Bet Sunday Series with the Pontefract date scheduled for Father’s Day – Sunday, June 19.

"We do not race on a Saturday, but our family Sundays are at the heart of our racing programme as they feature the best races with large family crowds, including those who we hope will be the racegoers of the future.