Pontefract Racecourse appoint Jonathan Mullin as new chief executive

Pontefract Racecourse will have a new chief exective from next month following the appointment of Jonathan Mullin.

Pontefract Racecourse have announced that Mullin will take over from Richard Hammill, who is leaving on March 7 to take up a position as chief executive at a tourist attraction and events venue after many successful years at the West Yorkshire track.

Jonathan is currently operations, marketing manager and raceday clerk of the course at Ripon Racecourse.

He will be taking up his new role at Pontefract on March 17, but will continue to help out at Ripon in the short term as well as being available for raceday clerking duties as often as possible in the coming season.

A racing fan from a young age, Jonathan completed the British Horseracing Authority Graduate Development Programme in 2008 and after spending four years on the horseracing desk at PA Sport he joined Sky Bet as a racing and greyhound trader, followed by four-and-a-half years working across several bookmakers.

He graduated from the inaugural thoroughbred horseracing industry MBA course in 2017 and joined Ripon in 2018 where he has since become accredited as a clerk of the course as well as handling raceday operations, social media, community engagement, the sustainability programme and being involved in many aspects of racecourse administration.

Pontefract director Norman Gundill said: "I myself, my fellow directors and all the staff at Pontefract are delighted that Jonathan is to join us.

"He has had an excellent grounding in racecourse management at Ripon and we have no doubt he will continue the excellent leadership Richard has given us by providing strong commercial management and will develop and deliver strategies and innovation to continue to strengthen Pontefract's position in the industry.”

Jonathan said "I'm delighted to be joining Pontefract and I'm looking forward to building on the fantastic work that Richard and the team have done over the years.

"I've been privileged to spend a wonderful seven years at Ripon and I owe a debt of gratitude to James Hutchinson and everybody at Yorkshire's Garden Racecourse for all I have learned during that time.

“It's a very exciting time to be joining Pontefract and I'm looking forward to the challenge of driving the racecourse forward, with the start of the season on Tuesday, April 8 now just around the corner.”