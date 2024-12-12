Pontefract Racecourse begins search for a new chief executive after Richard Hammill leaves

Pontefract Racecourse are looking to appoint a new chief executive to take up the post for the 2025 season.

Richard Hammill, who has been chief operating officer since 2017 and a director of the company who run the racecourse since 2021, has decided to leave the racing industry and take up a new role as chief executive officer at a tourist attraction and events venue in the spring.

Since becoming chief operating officer, Mr Hammill has been responsible for the day to day management of the racecourse in general and of race meetings in particular.

The new chief executive will continue that progression.

Richard Hammill (right) pictured with Norman Gundill, MBE, at Pontefract Racecourse. Picture: James Hardisty

Norman Gundill, who has been managing director and company secretary for almost 50 years, will take up a new role as deputy chairman, but will also continue as company secretary.

He said: ‘This is a very sad day for Pontefract and for the racing industry as a whole.

"We are extremely sorry to see Richard go. He has been a tremendous asset and has made an enormous contribution to our success since he joined us 24 years ago. We wish him well in his new venture.”

Richard Hammill said: “It has been an honour and pleasure to work alongside Norman Gundill and the whole team at Pontefract Racecourse.

"Having joined the race company in 2000, I have been lucky enough to witness some outstanding performances on the track and been a part of some incredible achievements by the racecourse, notably being crowned the RCA Showcase Champions in 2019.

"I will miss all the team at the racecourse, but am very much looking forward to taking up my new role in the New Year.”

Pontefract have appointed Conundrum Consulting Ltd to handle the recruitment. For any inquiries in that respect, ring them on 01747 861616.