Pontefract Racecourse confirms it will cut admission prices for 10 of its 16 meetings in 2023

The 2023 season gets under way at the Pontefract track on Easter Tuesday (April 11) with the course management looking at ways to help racegoers afford to go racing this year.​

As people up and down the country struggle with inflation and rising costs, Pontefract Racecourse announced at their ‘Welcome to 2023’ lunch that they will be implementing their new price structure.

The course relies on the support of its local communities for attendance and wanted to do its bit to ease the costs for those who attend. As a result it has slashed prices for those who book in advance, offering discounts on all their race meetings.

Pontefract Racecourse is slashing prices for 10 of its 16 race meetings in 2023.

Chief operating officer Richard Hammill said: ‘We are acutely aware of the pressure on the leisure pound and want to help racegoers where we can – specifically on the price of admission.

"We started by opening the annual early bird booking scheme on December 1 with prices for all enclosures on every day discounted. Discounts continue on the countdown to the new season.”

In keeping with their Yorkshire values, the racecourse has also introduced a new recession busting package as a direct response to the cost of living crisis.

“We also wanted to be able to offer our Ponte racegoers some proper savings so that even the most careful of Yorkshire folk can see some real value,” said Hammill.

"For all our racedays (other than the Music Nights and Ladies Day) we are introducing ‘The True Yorkshireman’ package. Racegoers will be able to get entry to the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure, a pint of lager/bitter or a glass of wine and a pie – all for £15.”

The package is only available up to one month before each race meeting, but offers a discount of almost 50 per cent on ‘on the day’ prices.

As part of their 2023 Raceday entertainment, Pontefract will once again have two Friday Night music nights. They will welcome pop legend Kim Wilde to perform at their Music Night race meeting on Friday, May 26 while Dreams of Fleetwood Mac will be on stage on July 21 when there will also be a local beer festival.

The other evening race meeting (Monday 12th June) sees the inaugural ‘Racing For Everyone’ race night where the course will extend a warm welcome to those thinking of trying racing for the first time.

There will be an orientation tour before the gates open so those with specific accessibility needs can check out the improvements to the courses facilities before the general public arrive and there will also be an autism friendly, sensory space as well as quiet areas for those who may want a little more space.

The popular Family Sundays return with the Sky Bet Sunday Series on June 25. There is more music for Tribute Bands family day on July 30, before the Into The Zone Raceday wraps up the Sundays for the season on August 20.