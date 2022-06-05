Pontefract Racecourse gears up for a 'Rugby League Takeover'

A Rugby League Takeover will see players and coaches from Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers take over Pontefract Races for one night only writes Richard Hammill.

The players will be taking part in a series of racing themed events to determine which team will takeover the night. From testing their riding skills on the mechanical horse, commentating on a race, picking the ‘best turned out horse’ and choosing their best bets of the night, there’s bound to be some fierce rivalry between the teams as they bid to take home the Ponte Challenge Cup.

There are some fantastic offers about – season ticket holders with any of the clubs will pay just £5 to get into the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure. Contact the course or your club, for the special voucher code that can be used to book tickets via the Racecourse website. Don’t forget to bring your season ticket along with you.

Pontefract Racecourse will have a Rugby League Takeover on Monday night.

The evening is open to all and will be a relaxed night – the perfect way to start the week. There are seven races on the track with one of the features being the 6f Mr Wolf Sprint Handicap.

The race remembers one of the all-time Ponte greats. Runners in this race have a huge mountain to climb to emulate the great Mr Wolf – he ran at Pontefract an incredible 36 times throughout his career, winning here on eight occasions. He ran his last race at the course back in July 2012 and, all being well, he will be back again on the night to parade before racing starts.

John Quinn’s Mr Wagyu took the race last year on his way to victory at Goodwood in the consolation race for the Stewards Cup.

The stayers are back in action for the Tony Bethell Memorial Handicap and Flint Hill could be back on the course in his bid to win the Stayers Championship for the second time. A number of Ponte favourites appear in the early entry stage with course winners Dereham and Wynford possible opposition to the reigning champ.