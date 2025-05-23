Pontefract Racecourse: Preview and tips for Friday evening’s flat card

Pontefract Racecourse stages its latest meeting tonight.

Pontefract Racecourse is back on screens tonight (Friday) with a competitive six-race fixture.

The action kicks off at 6.15pm with a five-furlong handicap and concludes over two hours later with a one-mile handicap at 8.47pm, writes Sam Inkersole.

Read below for a full preview of the Pontefract card on Friday courtesy of Sporting Life (www.sportinglife.com/racing/tips-centre).

In the opening five-furlong handicap at 6.15, Hover On The Wind can build on his success at Beverley earlier this month. He won off a mark of 72 when returning to five furlongs for the first time in 10 starts, and he’s only up 3lbs for the effort. Paul Mulrennan keeps the ride, and his draw in five is a positive. He should have a good chance here.

In race two, a six-furlong maiden stakes at 6.47, Ubetterseethis has the ability to get his head in front. The Craig Lidster-trained colt by Ubettabelieveit finished a promising second to Awraad at this course in April before being sent off a well-fancied favourite to win at Beverley earlier this month.

He finished a below-par third that day, but the two horses ahead of him looked rather smart, and he didn’t have the clearest route through. Sam James takes over for the first time, and with a nice amount of experience under his belt, he could win this.

The one-mile two-furlong maiden handicap at 7.17 is a tricky little contest, but Keats House could be the answer. He shaped as if there was more to offer at Doncaster on his first start at the distance earlier this month and he’s only had two handicap starts in races at a mile or further.

He was kindly dropped by a pound in the handicap for his effort last time out, and he could just be well-handicapped to strike here.

Stella Barclay’s horses have been running well all year and Eva Rosie can add to the yard’s good form in the one-mile four-furlong handicap at 7.47.

The five-year-old has picked up all three of her career successes this year across just five runs. She is on a two-race winning streak and she won nicely at Southwell last month on the all-weather. The front three from that race pulled well clear of the fourth, so that is a positive and Jason Hart keeps the ride.

In the penultimate contest, a five-furlong fillies’ novice stakes (8.17), Maddelina is an interesting contender for John & Sean Quinn.

This is her first start of the season, but she was an eye-catcher at Carlisle on soft ground. The three-year-old is by the sire of the moment, Sergei Prokofiev, and is out of the Group 3 winner My Lea.

Running on better ground should be a bonus and she is still unexposed.

The finale is a one-mile handicap at 8.47 and Commander Of Life has slipped down to a workable handicap mark that can see him win here. He has an official rating of 69, which is four pounds higher than his last winning mark, though he has never won on the turf.

Still, his return to the grass at Wetherby last month was promising and he is well-handicapped in this field. He should be feared.

Friday selections - Pontefract:

6.15 - Hover On The Wind

6.47 - Ubetterseethis

7.17 - Keats House

7.47 - Eva Rosie

8.17 - Maddelina

8.47 - Commander Of Life