Pontefract Racecourse: Preview and tips for Monday’s seven-race card

Pontefract Racecourse is staging a seven-race card today.

It’s Pontefract’s penultimate race meeting of the season and today’s seven-race card consists of six handicaps and a novice contest.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read on for a full preview of and tips for the Pontefract card, courtesy of Racing TV, who provide all the latest free bet offers.

Racing begins with a six-furlong nursery handicap (1.58). Lawrence Mullaney’s Ryefield took a step forward over course and distance last time out, running on good-to-soft ground for the first time that day and could do better still on today’s soft ground, writes Kitty Waddell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gunalt Wavelength might also have an each-way chance for Mick and David Easterby.

Next is five-furlong handicap (2.33). Roy Bowring’s Toptime was last seen winning at Nottingham, but has different conditions to contend with today. He’s never yet won on soft ground, so it appears best to look elsewhere.

Tim Easterby’s Canaria Sun should have a chance under Duran Fentiman after a good run for third of 11 last time at Carlisle, but Without Flaw looks even more likely under Joanna Mason, now just one pound above her last winning mark.

A juveniles’ novice race over a mile-and-a-quarter is next (3.08). David Menuisier’s Lopeo won his last start at Goodwood convincingly on heavy ground and should have another good chance here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That victory came in a three-runner race, however, leaving him looking vulnerable to Ralph Beckett’s Hell Yeah He Did, most recently seen running for second of 10 on heavy at Salisbury.

Race four is a six-furlong handicap (3.43). Wathnan Racing’s Fine Interview looks good in first-time cheekpieces after placing last time out in September at Ascot, but he is top weight here, which could pose a challenge in today’s going.

Sam England’s Trilby is better than some of his most recent form figures would suggest and he could be in his element today.

Following is a mile handicap (4.15). Michael Dods’ Arkenstaar won his last start at Hamilton and carries a five-pound penalty as a result, making others look more attractive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Niven’s new recruit Jam Lass made a promising start for her new yard at this track in September, finishing second of seven in a maiden. Now into handicap company for the first time, she could go one better under Mark Winn.

Second to last is a marathon handicap over two-and-a-quarter miles (4.50). Simon West’s 10-year-old Fabuleux Du Clos was second of nine at Catterick last time, carrying top weight and could have a solid chance of getting further to the front today with bottom weight instead.

Ruler Legend might outrun his odds and pick up a place under three-pound claiming rider Zak Wheatley.

Finally, racing concludes with a six-furlong handicap (5.25). Kevin Ryan’s Belsito seeks a hat-trick and just might be able to complete it here on ground he can go well on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawn in stall one, though, City Captain – a course and distance winner – does look the most likely candidate for the win for trainer Harriet Bethell.

Pontefract selections:

1.58 - Ryefield

2.33 - Without Flaw

3.08 - Hell Yeah He Did

3.43 - Trilby

4.15 - Jam Lass

4.50 - Fabuleux Du Clos

5.25 - City Captain