Pontefract Racecourse: Preview and tips for Thursday’s seven-race card

There are just four more horse race meetings on the flat at Pontefract remaining this season and the next one arrives at the track on Thursday afternoon with a seven-race offering.

The meeting kicks off at 2.03pm with a six furlong apprentice handicap before rounding off at 5.15pm with a 12-runner handicap in class four writes Sam Inkersole.

Read below to discover the latest tips and a full meeting preview for Pontefract's card on Thursday

The opening contest of the day sees a field of nine head to the start for the class five apprentice handicap (2.03) held over the six furlong distance. Fiscal Policy scored handily on just his second start since switching to the Ruth Carr yard when landing a six furlong event at Catterick last month and followed up with a third on much softer ground at Hamilton. Back on a good mark here and on a much sounder surface to boot, the five-year-old is the one to beat in the opener.

Marine Wave winning at the last Pontefract race meeting. Picture: Alan Wright

Another field of nine will take on the class five novice stakes in race two of Pontefract’s card on Thursday over six furlongs (2.33). Reddeef is on an upwards trajectory for trainer Charlie Fellowes and has a great draw against the rail here so she should take advantage of that and get off the winning mark having finished sixth and third on his first two starts.

Of his rivals, Seven Symphonies was a strong second in a Ffos Las maiden on debut three weeks ago and holds solid claims to progress further heading to Pontefract.

Wootton’s Jewel arrives at Pontefract in good form and is the selection in race three on the card (3.03), stepping up in trip here having won at Windsor in June and a third of eight at Newbury three weeks ago on his last spin.

It is a tricky race to unpick with a small seven-runner field and Kings Reign, hailing from the powerful Godolphin yard and trainer Charlie Appleby, warrants respect having returned from a five-month layoff to finish third in a Southwell novice 16 days ago.

The Craig Lidster-trained Masque Of Anarchy holds strong claims in the one mile and two furlong handicap, race four of the afternoon at 3.33, having been given plenty of slack by the handicapper for being a previous course and distance winner and off a couple of solid place efforts on his last two outings.

Likleman rates the main danger here, who belatedly got off the winning mark with a win at Hamilton 15 days ago but has to shoulder a 4lb penalty in the weights for that success.

Race five on the Pontefract card (4.05) can go the way of Judgementofsolomon for trainer Sir Mark Prescott, a winner at Wolverhampton in April who progressed to land a second in a class five handicap at Chester just six days ago.

Race six (4.40) sees the Roger Varian-trained Times Edition get the nod in the seven-runner maiden stakes after a close second in a Ffos Las maiden last time out – the clear pick of the form in this contest.

Finally, the card comes to a close on Thursday with a 12-runner class four handicap over the one mile and six furlong distance (5.15), with preference in the finale heading the way of Light Speed for trainer Gemma Tutty, a winner at Chester earlier this season before finding trouble in running when finishing fourth of 11 in a Beverley handicap last time out, so has to be taken seriously here.

Pontefract selections:

2.03 - Fiscal Policy

2.33 - Reddeef

3.03 - Wooton’s Jewel

3.33 - Masque Of Anarchy

4.05 - Judgementofsolomon

4.40 - Times Edition

5.15 - Light Speed