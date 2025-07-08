Pontefract Racecourse: Preview and tips for Tuesday’s seven-race card

Racing action from this season at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

Pontefract Racecourse presents its latest flat meeting on Tuesday afternoon, with a seven-race card which features the Listed Pipalong Stakes and the valuable Silver Sprint Trophy.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read on for a full preview of and tips from the Pontefract card, courtesy of Racing TV, who have the latest free bets offers.

First of the afternoon is a two-year-olds’ nursery handicap run over six furlongs (2.10), writes Kitty Waddell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There isn’t much depth in this field of eight, with none of the runners having won a race yet. Five of them have picked up places, the best form figures coming from David O’Meara’s filly Popty Ping, who ran very well at long odds last time out at Newcastle to finish second of 10 in a maiden.

Charlie Johnston’s filly Baggot Street, top of the handicap in this company, has also shown plenty of ability in some hot races and should be the best here, but might find it harder work as top weight.

A maiden for those aged three and over follows, run over a mile and a quarter (2.40). A pared-back field of five runners, Willie Haggas’ Muhaajim should find this fairly easy, up in trip from a mile last time and looking to benefit from the extra two furlongs.

None of the others have much on his form, the next best being Twilight Safari, who didn’t make much of an impact on his debut in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of the feature races today – the Listed Pipalong Stakes (3.10) – is next, bringing together 11 nice quality fillies and mares to run over a mile.

George Boughey’s filly Soprano’s form suggests that she doesn’t like the ground to be overly firm, so she ought to be happy on today’s surface and could regain her winning form from March.

Sparks Fly tops the ratings at 109, and brings plenty of promise here having run well for third place in the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom a month ago, but she might prefer softer going.

Following is the Silver Sprint Trophy, a handicap run over six furlongs (3.40). Rohaan and Badri are the two veterans in this contest, aged seven and eight respectively, and both have been holding their form nicely this term, so ought to be at the sharp end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consistent Rousing Encore – a course and distance winner – should have a very good chance here, remaining on the same mark as last time when a close fourth of 11 at Epsom on soft ground.

We have another small field of five in the mile-and-a-half handicap (4.10), but it nonetheless appears to be a competitive race.

Charlie Johnston’s Neoma won her last start, while Ribble River, Cloaks Of Gold and Analogical all placed upon their most recent appearances. By contrast, topweight Wind Your Neck In has been well below his best in his last couple of races.

In first time blinkers, Analogical is the pick here, having made a good show of himself last time out and is well qualified over this trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penultimate race is a mile handicap (4.40). Paladin, Mount King and Beltaday all seek to win consecutive races having all come home victorious last time out, though Paladin looks the most likely of the three to do so here.

Walsingham should be worth some attention, three pounds lower for his reappearance for a stable doing very well at present, and Love Is The Law will be a danger too if upholding her present level of placing form.

Our finale is a competitive five-furlong handicap (5.10). Both Match Play and Candy Warhol won their last outings, while A Girl Named Ivy and Missmini will attempt to go one better on their seconds last time out.

Holbache is a course and distance winner who has dipped down to a more workable mark since last time out at Thirsk on ground which may have been firmer than ideal, so he should have a very strong chance here today under a five pound claimer.

Pontefract selections - Tuesday:

2.10 - Popty Ping

2.40 - Muhaajim

3.10 - Soprano

3.40 - Rousing Encore

4.10 - Analogical

4.40 - Walsingham

5.10 - Holbache