​The glitz and glamour returned to Pontefract as the course hosted their annual Ladies Day

Stilettoes, hats and fascinators were the order of the as the ladies of Yorkshire dressed to impress to be in with a chance of winning the coveted Best Dressed Lady competition for an amazing prize of an all-inclusive holiday to the fantastic RIU Mauritius resort, writes Richard Hammill.

It was the ninth year that RIU Hotels and Resorts had sponsored the event.

With the Best Dressed competitions taking place before racing, judges from Heart Radio and Galileo’s Show Bar in Pontefract had the impossible task of choosing from around 130 ladies and they finally settled on Judith Beckett as the 2024 winner.

A Girl Named Ivy wins a thrilling finish at odds of 33/1. Picture: Alan Wright

On the track, the opening race on the card was the one mile two furlong HEB Cleaning and Hygiene Handicap for amateur riders.

There was a unique edge to the race as Tim Easterby saddled three runners with each one ridden by one of his three children – Thomas, Will and Emily.

Thomas won the family bragging rights as he finished runner-up aboard the Ponte specialist, Highwaygrey, who was bidding for his sixth course and distance win.

Victory, though, went to Bruno’s Gold under an accomplished ride by Jack Nicholls for trainer Peter Niven, who was celebrating his 60th birthday.

Godsend was a dramatic Pontefract winner. Picture: Alan Wright

There were some dramatic conclusions to some of the other races on the card.

The two-mile Napoleons Casino Bradford Handicap only had three runners including Charlie Johnston’s Yorkindess, who was looking to repeat her success from 12 months ago.

She set out to make all the running, but was headed turning into the home straight by Sir Mark Prescott’s Godsend, who was bidding for his fourth win in five starts and was sent off a warm favourite.

At this point, Godsend drifted violently to his right, losing many lengths in the process and giving the outsider, Tailorman, a chance to capitalise on his errant ways.

However, the favourite regained his focus and rallied bravely to get up to score by a neck.

After a busy few weeks, the winner may have one more run before having a small break.

The two-year-old Maiden on the card also had its share of drama with the favourite, Saeed Bin Suroor’s Midnight Thunder, surrendering around five lengths leaving the starting stalls.

He worked his way stylishly back into contention under Joe Fanning and looked set for an impressive victory. However, Karl Burke’s newcomer, End of Romance, found his stride late on and powered to the line to win, going away, by one-and-a-half lengths.

The winner is a half brother to the multiple Hong Kong G1 winner Romantic Warrior and both he and the runner-up look capable of making their mark in a higher company.

The one mile veterans handicap is always a popular event as it is open to horses aged six and over and features horses who the public may have been following for a little while.

One such horse, Zozimus, has been competing in good class handicaps for several years and was placed in the Cambridgeshire in 2021.

He has only visited the winners enclosure once before, though but, benefiting from a drop in class, he scooted clear of his rivals to win by two lengths.

He is certainly talented enough to win again granted similar conditions.

The FBS Chartered Accounts Chaplins Club Handicap remembers a real hero of the northern sprinting circuit for David Chapman.

The runners in this year’s contest saw 10 sprinters line up and there was plenty of pace in the race, which suited those held up off the pace.

Victory went to Tim Easterby’s Glendown for the Ontoawinner partnership who was last as they turned into the straight but powered home under Duran Fentiman.

One of the best finishes of the day was saved right until the last race, the Bet With Jayne – Your Local Bookmaker Handicap, as the first four horses were separated by under half-a-length.

Michael Dods had taken the race last year with Emily Post and had a strong hand with three runners in his bid to follow-up.

She was back to try again but, although she ran on strongly, could not land a blow. Instead, it was another of the Dods’ representatives, A Girl Named Ivy, who got the verdict at a massive 33-1!

The next race meeting at Pontefract is not only a ‘Premier Raceday’ but is also the final Family Day of the year.

Sunday’s meeting (August 18) marks the final day of the Sky Bet Sunday Series and will feature the richest ever day’s racing at Pontefract with almost £250,000 worth of prize money on offer.

There will be the usual array of family filled entertainment and tickets are selling fast for the event.

Racegoers are encouraged to book online in advance to avoid disappointment.

Further information can be found on the website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk