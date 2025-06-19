Pontefract Racecourse ranks inside top 10 best value for money tracks in UK

Pontefract Racecourse is in the top 10 best value for money tracks in the UK according to a widely-respected industry index

Making a return in 2025, the Racing Post Racecourse Price Index (https://www.racingpost.com/free-bets/bookmakers/racecourse-price-index/) has ranked all UK flat racecourses in terms of their value for money, each rating being decided by considering the respective costs of tickets, pints, burgers and bottles of water, while also taking into account the track’s TripAdvisor rating, walking distance from the nearest train station and, where applicable, the number of plays the track’s top performing artist has received on Spotify.

Ranking in sixth place overall with a score of 77.0 out of 100, it typically costs £18 to get into Pontefract Racecourse. Their cheapest pint available costs £5.60, the second cheapest in the UK at a racing venue, while a burger costs £8.50, the fourth cheapest price in the country. A bottle of water can be bought for £2.80.

The track is close to the nearest train station and has a TripAdvisor rating of 4.2 stars.

A Racing Post spokesperson said: “Pontefract is a popular racecourse with a friendly atmosphere and great viewing and facilities.

"It’s brilliant to see it get the recognition it deserves in emerging as within the top six for value for money UK tracks.

“Both regular racegoers and new faces will be even more eager to support the track now and with pints and burgers that cheap, why wouldn’t you visit?!”

The data was compiled directly from the 35 racecourses in the study, using a combination of data scraping and direct contact with racecourse stakeholders.

For the ticket price data, the price was taken of the cheapest available adult ticket for a non-Premier Raceday at each track.

Beverage prices were taken from official racecourse bars, while food prices were collated from food concession outlets.

TripAdvisor ratings were taken directly from site.

Spotify downloads and streaming figures are reflected of acts that are available on the platform, data was not available for tribute acts and similar.

All data was compiled between March 1 and May 15 2025 and prices were correct at the time of publication.