With £90,000 worth of prize money on offer, the card often throws up some impressive early season types.

With the first race meeting falling in the Easter holidays there will be, in time honoured tradition, plenty of Easter treats available for kids. There is plenty going on for younger racegoers with an Easter Egg hunt, a kids funfair and an Easter Bonnet competition. Accompanied under 18s go free into every enclosure.

The highlight of the racing programme is the £30,000 Who’ll Be The First Yorkshire Wonder Horse Handicap over 5f. The race went to Karl Burke’s Rayong in 2022 – he doubled up by winning at the season finale in October and clearly likes both Pontefract and an ease in conditions.

Pontefract Racecourse preparing for their first meeting of the year. Pictured (left to right) Nicola Cawood, accounts manager, Carol Nickels, adminstration manager, Caroline Street, PA to managing director & receptionists, Alexia Chesters, marketing executive, Richard Hammill, chief operations officer and clerk of the course, and Norman Gundill, MBE, managing director. Picture: James Hardisty

The £10,000 1m2f EBF Maiden on this day has a rich roll of honour. Luca Cumani’s High–Rise won this race on his way to victory in the Epsom Derby and lends his name to this race.

Savvy Victory won the 2022 contest for Sean Woods and Tom Marquand. He finished fifth in the Cambridgeshire before turning his trade to Listed company.

Of all the races run over the years at Pontefract, the stayers races evoke the strongest memories among the race going public.

With course favourites like Dan Buoy, Jamaican Flight and Bluff Cove all laden with stamina, the Stayers Championship has proved a popular addition to the racing programme in recent seasons.

Ruth Jefferson’s Flint Hill is fast becoming a course favourite and has won the Championship for the last two years. He is back on course to go for his third title this season.

There has been plenty of work going on at the racecourse during the closed season with a complete refurbishment of the Picnic Enclosure toilet block as well as upgrades to all of the facilities for those with special accessibility requirements.