Pontefract Racecourse ready for action with Easter fun at first meeting of 2023
With spring here and summer just around the corner, the flat season roars back into action at Pontefract Racecourse with a quality race meeting next Tuesday.
With £90,000 worth of prize money on offer, the card often throws up some impressive early season types.
With the first race meeting falling in the Easter holidays there will be, in time honoured tradition, plenty of Easter treats available for kids. There is plenty going on for younger racegoers with an Easter Egg hunt, a kids funfair and an Easter Bonnet competition. Accompanied under 18s go free into every enclosure.
The highlight of the racing programme is the £30,000 Who’ll Be The First Yorkshire Wonder Horse Handicap over 5f. The race went to Karl Burke’s Rayong in 2022 – he doubled up by winning at the season finale in October and clearly likes both Pontefract and an ease in conditions.
The £10,000 1m2f EBF Maiden on this day has a rich roll of honour. Luca Cumani’s High–Rise won this race on his way to victory in the Epsom Derby and lends his name to this race.
Savvy Victory won the 2022 contest for Sean Woods and Tom Marquand. He finished fifth in the Cambridgeshire before turning his trade to Listed company.
Of all the races run over the years at Pontefract, the stayers races evoke the strongest memories among the race going public.
With course favourites like Dan Buoy, Jamaican Flight and Bluff Cove all laden with stamina, the Stayers Championship has proved a popular addition to the racing programme in recent seasons.
Ruth Jefferson’s Flint Hill is fast becoming a course favourite and has won the Championship for the last two years. He is back on course to go for his third title this season.
There has been plenty of work going on at the racecourse during the closed season with a complete refurbishment of the Picnic Enclosure toilet block as well as upgrades to all of the facilities for those with special accessibility requirements.
In response to the rising cost of living, there are several recession busting packages available at Pontefract in 2023. As well as this, admission prices for this meeting have been reduced since last year. Full details are available on the website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk