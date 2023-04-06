News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
12 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
15 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
16 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
16 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
19 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Pontefract Racecourse ready for action with Easter fun at first meeting of 2023

With spring here and summer just around the corner, the flat season roars back into action at Pontefract Racecourse with a quality race meeting next Tuesday.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

With £90,000 worth of prize money on offer, the card often throws up some impressive early season types.

With the first race meeting falling in the Easter holidays there will be, in time honoured tradition, plenty of Easter treats available for kids. There is plenty going on for younger racegoers with an Easter Egg hunt, a kids funfair and an Easter Bonnet competition. Accompanied under 18s go free into every enclosure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The highlight of the racing programme is the £30,000 Who’ll Be The First Yorkshire Wonder Horse Handicap over 5f. The race went to Karl Burke’s Rayong in 2022 – he doubled up by winning at the season finale in October and clearly likes both Pontefract and an ease in conditions.

Pontefract Racecourse preparing for their first meeting of the year. Pictured (left to right) Nicola Cawood, accounts manager, Carol Nickels, adminstration manager, Caroline Street, PA to managing director & receptionists, Alexia Chesters, marketing executive, Richard Hammill, chief operations officer and clerk of the course, and Norman Gundill, MBE, managing director. Picture: James HardistyPontefract Racecourse preparing for their first meeting of the year. Pictured (left to right) Nicola Cawood, accounts manager, Carol Nickels, adminstration manager, Caroline Street, PA to managing director & receptionists, Alexia Chesters, marketing executive, Richard Hammill, chief operations officer and clerk of the course, and Norman Gundill, MBE, managing director. Picture: James Hardisty
Pontefract Racecourse preparing for their first meeting of the year. Pictured (left to right) Nicola Cawood, accounts manager, Carol Nickels, adminstration manager, Caroline Street, PA to managing director & receptionists, Alexia Chesters, marketing executive, Richard Hammill, chief operations officer and clerk of the course, and Norman Gundill, MBE, managing director. Picture: James Hardisty
Most Popular

The £10,000 1m2f EBF Maiden on this day has a rich roll of honour. Luca Cumani’s High–Rise won this race on his way to victory in the Epsom Derby and lends his name to this race.

Savvy Victory won the 2022 contest for Sean Woods and Tom Marquand. He finished fifth in the Cambridgeshire before turning his trade to Listed company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Pontefract Racecourse confirms it will cut admission prices for 10 of its 16 mee...

Of all the races run over the years at Pontefract, the stayers races evoke the strongest memories among the race going public.

With course favourites like Dan Buoy, Jamaican Flight and Bluff Cove all laden with stamina, the Stayers Championship has proved a popular addition to the racing programme in recent seasons.

Ruth Jefferson’s Flint Hill is fast becoming a course favourite and has won the Championship for the last two years. He is back on course to go for his third title this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There has been plenty of work going on at the racecourse during the closed season with a complete refurbishment of the Picnic Enclosure toilet block as well as upgrades to all of the facilities for those with special accessibility requirements.

In response to the rising cost of living, there are several recession busting packages available at Pontefract in 2023. As well as this, admission prices for this meeting have been reduced since last year. Full details are available on the website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk

Karl Burke