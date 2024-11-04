​As one season has drawn to a close Pontefract Raceourse is already looking ahead to the 2025 season with the announcement of dates for their race meetings next year.

​The course enjoyed another good season of incredible racing in 2024 that attracted great crowds and saw entertaining live music and lots more.

They have thanked everyone who joined them and are looking forward to welcoming racegoers back next year with another exciting line-up.

In total there will be 16 race days at the Ponte track, starting on Tuesday, April 8.

Two more meetings follow in the first month with the OAP Free Day on Monday, April 14 and the National Horseracing College Charity Day on Wednesday, April 30.

May will bring the first Friday evening meeting, the always popular Music Night on the 25th.

‘Racing For Everyone’ is the theme for a Monday evening meeting on June 9 before the first Family Day takes place on Sunday, June 22.

Monday, June 30 sees part one of The Art of Racing days with part two on Thursday, September 18.

The meeting on Tuesday, July 8 will feature the Pipalong Stakes and the same month brings another Music Night on the 18th and the second Family Day on the 27th.

The following month has two big meetings with the Ladies Day on Wednesday, August 6 and the final Family Day on Sunday, August 17.

The remaining meetings are set to take place on Thursday, September 25, Monday, October 6 and Monday, October 20.

Joint and single annual badges are now on sale, available to buy via the website or by ringing 01977 781307.

The badges allow the buyer to enjoy all 16 racedays at Pontefract plus numerous exchange days across other racecourses up and down the country, plus more benefits including hospitality discounts.

Early bird tickets, meanwhile, go on sale from December 1 at 9am on the course’s website. These are the cheapest the tickets will be and racegoers can save up to 25% on ‘on the day prices’.