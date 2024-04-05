Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With children on their school holidays, the little seen Easter Racehorse made a rare appearance handing out Easter chocolate to those on the course.

After the relentless wet weather, the race meeting was run on testing heavy ground with some slow motion finishes in the conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feature race was the £30,000 William Hill Handicap, which was won in 2023 by the subsequent Group 1 winner, Live in the Dream, giving runners in this year’s race a hard act to follow.

The Bell Conductor won the feature race at Pontefract's opening race meeting of the 2024 season. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe

Two of the fancied runners, Glorious Angel and Wen Moon, had good form both on the course and in testing ground and they ran excellent races to finish second and third respectively.

But they could not get to grips with the all the way winner, The Bell Conductor, for trainer Craig Lidster and jockey William Pyle.

The Bell Conductor was last seen in Listed company and is a fast and talented horse when on song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Hill, who have the on course betting shops, also sponsored the £10k handicap over a mile-and-a-half and the mud loving Torcello made a successful return to action for trainer Shaun Lycett by grinding out a brave victory.

Torcello forges ahead for victory in the second race of the new season at Pontefract. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe

Clifford Lee set out to make the most of his mount’s stamina and the combination showed guts and determination to battle back bravely when headed by Billy No Mates.

Billy No Mates’ trainer Michael Dods had won the opening race of the season when his Close Connection made the most of some errant rivals by staying on straight and true to beat the 150-1 shot Moral Standards.

The first round of the 2024 Stayers Championship remembered popular course stalwart Jamaican Flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The race produced the finish of the day with all five runners in with a chance as they entered the home straight.

The favourite, Maxident, was David Egan’s only ride of the day and he looked as though he would repel all challengers, but Micky Hammond’s Justus stayed on best of all to win by three quarters of a length.

Beaten by classy Dysart Enos two starts ago, the winning hurdler took advantage of his fitness edge over his rivals.

Regular sponsor Napoleon’s Casino, Bradford are once again sponsoring a series of races during the season. They may have witnessed a classy winner in their first race as Clive Cox’s James’s Delight, quickened up well in the conditions to score easily by an impressive six-and-a-half lengths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The son of Invincible Army had been a good two-year-old and looks to have improved over the winter.

At home in soft ground, he looks one to keep on side if ground conditions remain the same.

There was a short price favourite in the 1m2f handicap as David O’Meara’s Bustaam looked to follow up his impressive Doncaster win.

He set out to make all the running, but could never quite shake off the attentions of Lord Melbourne for the Simon and Ed Crisford team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Davies did the steering, seeing off the rallying favourite by one-and-a-quarter lengths.

The finale of the opening day saw a winner for Pam Sly and Rob Hornby with Wintercrack a brave victor.

The daughter of 1,000 Guineas winner Speciosa and Derby winner Cracksman had hit form at the end of 2023 and continued the good work into the New Year.

She may look for future opportunities at a Pontefract course she clearly acts well on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next meeting is on Monday, April 22 and features the Pontefract Marathon over 2m5f – making it the longest handicap race run on the flat in this country.

It is also OAP Free Day and over 60s can register for a free ticket via the course’s website (www.pontefract-races.co.uk).

Anyone over 60 who wishes to apply for a free ticket for the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure on this day, can do so at the website.

One ticket per email is permitted and the applicant will be asked to enter their date of birth at checkout, confirming they are over 60. ID will be checked on the day upon entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OAPs can bring their under 18 grandkids for a completely free day out at the racecourse, which welcomes racegoers of all ages as it encourages the racing passion be spread across generations.