Pontefract races: Preview and tips from Friday’s six-race card

Pontefract Racecourse is set to stage a competitive evening of racing tonight.

Pontefract Racecourse presents its latest race meeting on Friday evening, with a six-race card, featuring a combination of novice and handicap races.

Read on for a full preview from and tips for Pontefract’s card, courtesy of Racing TV, who offer all the latest information on free bets, writes Kitty Waddell.

Kicking off the action is a six-furlong two-year-olds’ novice (6.10). Four of the 11 runners are debutants, namely Born A Star from Charlie Johnston’s yard; a colt from a very useful family hailing from a yard doing well with juveniles.

Of those with form, Tim Easterby’s Daydreama looks to be the best of them, having placed third of 13 on his debut at Carlisle. His pedigree is of a similar depth to that of Born A Star and the added experience makes him the most likely victor on paper.

Next is a handicap over a mile (6.45). There’s some depth in this race, provided by Style Of Life, who seeks a hat-trick, and recent course and distance winner Walsingham who carries a five-pound penalty.

Tim Easterby’s Candonomore has slipped back down to quite a tempting mark and could go well, but won’t want any amount of rain. Into Battle potentially has a lot in his favour here for Ed Walker; he has ground he likes, is down to his better trip, and has come down the handicap. If in good form, he could be perfectly positioned for a win here.

Another mile handicap follows (7.20). Little Ted won last time out at Leicester and has not been too heavily penalised, so could feasibly win again, but Ivan Furtado’s Space Raider might have a decent chance too having come down the handicap another couple of pounds since last time at Nottingham, and is given Jordan Nason’s three pounds again.

He is still a maiden from 10 starts, but today could be his day as he has been getting closer to the front with each run this term.

Race four is a five-furlong handicap (7.55). Ruth Carr’s Reigning Profit looks a very likely winner, having only been beaten a neck when last seen at Ascot, but remains on the same mark and should deliver a similar result in what will be easier company.

Dan Tucker will be competitive too, with his newly increased mark counteracted by his five-pound claiming rider. Top weight Twilight Jet should not be forgotten about either, having run well last time at Epsom but has a reduced mark for today.

A mile and half handicap is next (8.25). Dandy’s Angel won her last start at Beverley and has not been raised too sharply in the weights as a result, so we could be expecting another good showing.

It looks more likely, though, that Paper Doll will be at the sharp end for Tristan Davidson, running off the same mark as when second of 11 last time out on more testing ground.

The finale is a six-furlong handicap (9.00). Rebecca Menzies’ One Of Our Own, a course and distance winner when last seen, attempts to pick up back-to-back wins, while Nigel Tinkler’s Golden Duke attempts to go one better than when second on seasonal reappearance behind the aforementioned One Of Our Own in June.

He looks well positioned to do so, although Carlton And Co is also in there with a chance after slipping a couple of pounds down to a career low mark.

Pontefract selections - Friday:

6.10 - Daydreama

6.45 - Into Battle

7.20 - Space Raider

7.55 - Reigning Profit

8.25 - Paper Doll

9.00 - Golden Duke