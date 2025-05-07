Pontefract runner Sienna Lavine in UK record breaking form again

Sienna Lavine was in national record breaking form in the Yorkshire and District Athletics League match at Cudworth.

Pontefract Athletics Club's incredibly talented Sienna Lavine stormed to her third UK record in the last five months when she won the Under 13 girls 1200 metres race in the Yorkshire and District Athletics League match at Cudworth.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sienna clocked a superb time of three minutes; 38.6 seconds for the three-lap event, knocking 0.8 seconds off the previous UK record.

This record added to the UK 600 metres record, which she set in November 2024 and the UK 800 metres record, which she set at the Northern Indoor Championships in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sienna also won the 100m in 13.3 seconds and the 200m in 26.8 seconds, establishing Yorkshire and District League records in both of those events.

The 200m time is also a Pontefract Athletics Club record.

The Pontefract U13 girls 4 x 100 metres relay team of Ava Austin, Ava Flaherty, Eva Thornton and Sienna Lavine also came first in 63.8 seconds.

Other noteworthy performances from the Pontefract athletes came from Julian Rutkowski, who won the U15 boys 1500m in 4:52.2 seconds and the 300m in 45.7 seconds, Ava Austin, who won the U13 girls 70m hurdles in 16.0 seconds and Eva Thornton, who came a close second in 16.3 seconds. Imogen Fear won the U17 ladies 80m hurdles in 16.3 seconds and was second in the 300m in 46.5 seconds.

Ellise Crisp won the U17 ladies long jump with a good leap of 4.41m withImogen Fear second (4.29m). Ellise also finished second in the 100m in 14.6 seconds and third in the 200m in 29.4 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabella Tordoff was second in the U15 girls long jump with 4.06m and won the high jump with 1.20m.

Rudy Burgoyne won the U17 men's long jump with 4.89m with Yannick Stevenson a close second with 4.84m. Yannick was also second in the high jump with 1.55m and third in the 100m in 12.5 seconds.

Niamh Fraser recorded a double in the throwing events in the U17 ladies discus (16.06m) and the shot put (5.71m) and Chloe Bray was second in the U15 girls shot put with 5.85m.

Isabelle Gittins won the U15 girls 200m in 29.8 seconds and had a creditable long jump to finish third with 3.88m. Louie Hutchinson won the U13 boys 800m in 3:02.3 and he was also first over the line in the 100m in 17.3 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ava Flaherty, Eva Hawke, Maddison Newman, Henry Kinnear and Elijah Daniels all made valuable contributions, enabling the Pontefract team to win this first match in Division One.

The match scores were:- 1st Pontefract – 452 points; 2nd Barnsley – 368; 3rd Halifax – 304; 4th Keighley – 225; 5th Longwood – 199.