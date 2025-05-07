Pontefract runner Sienna Lavine in UK record breaking form again
Sienna clocked a superb time of three minutes; 38.6 seconds for the three-lap event, knocking 0.8 seconds off the previous UK record.
This record added to the UK 600 metres record, which she set in November 2024 and the UK 800 metres record, which she set at the Northern Indoor Championships in February.
Sienna also won the 100m in 13.3 seconds and the 200m in 26.8 seconds, establishing Yorkshire and District League records in both of those events.
The 200m time is also a Pontefract Athletics Club record.
The Pontefract U13 girls 4 x 100 metres relay team of Ava Austin, Ava Flaherty, Eva Thornton and Sienna Lavine also came first in 63.8 seconds.
Other noteworthy performances from the Pontefract athletes came from Julian Rutkowski, who won the U15 boys 1500m in 4:52.2 seconds and the 300m in 45.7 seconds, Ava Austin, who won the U13 girls 70m hurdles in 16.0 seconds and Eva Thornton, who came a close second in 16.3 seconds. Imogen Fear won the U17 ladies 80m hurdles in 16.3 seconds and was second in the 300m in 46.5 seconds.
Ellise Crisp won the U17 ladies long jump with a good leap of 4.41m withImogen Fear second (4.29m). Ellise also finished second in the 100m in 14.6 seconds and third in the 200m in 29.4 seconds.
Isabella Tordoff was second in the U15 girls long jump with 4.06m and won the high jump with 1.20m.
Rudy Burgoyne won the U17 men's long jump with 4.89m with Yannick Stevenson a close second with 4.84m. Yannick was also second in the high jump with 1.55m and third in the 100m in 12.5 seconds.
Niamh Fraser recorded a double in the throwing events in the U17 ladies discus (16.06m) and the shot put (5.71m) and Chloe Bray was second in the U15 girls shot put with 5.85m.
Isabelle Gittins won the U15 girls 200m in 29.8 seconds and had a creditable long jump to finish third with 3.88m. Louie Hutchinson won the U13 boys 800m in 3:02.3 and he was also first over the line in the 100m in 17.3 seconds.
Ava Flaherty, Eva Hawke, Maddison Newman, Henry Kinnear and Elijah Daniels all made valuable contributions, enabling the Pontefract team to win this first match in Division One.
The match scores were:- 1st Pontefract – 452 points; 2nd Barnsley – 368; 3rd Halifax – 304; 4th Keighley – 225; 5th Longwood – 199.
