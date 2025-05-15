Pontefract running star Sienna Lavine strikes gold at Yorkshire Championships

Sienna Lavine brought home a gold medal from the Yorkshire County Track and Field Championships.

Sienna Lavine continued her amazing form in last weekend's Yorkshire County Track and Field Championships at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium, Cudworth.

Sienna won the gold medal in the U13 girls 800 metres, setting a championship best performance of two minutes: 16.87 seconds.

When she crossed the finish line she was almost 10 seconds ahead of the girl in second.

Sienna also won the silver medal in the 100m in 13.65 seconds.

Sienna Lavine stands on top of the podium at the Yorkshire County Track and Field Championships.

Harrison Carter won the silver medal in the U20 men's hammer with a throw of 21.68m. He also won bronze in the shot put, setting a club record for U20 men with 10.85m, and was fourth in the discus with 27.07m.

Niamh Fraser won the bronze medal in the U17 ladies hammer with 18.98m to give the Pontefract club a total of five medals from this year's championships.

Niamh also finished fourth in the discus with 15.59m, fifth in the shot put with 5.10m and sixth in the javelin with a good personal best of 26.35m.

Julian Rutkowski had an excellent run in the U15 boys 800m, setting a club record of 2:13.87 in his heat and then finishing sixth in the final in 2:14.23.

Will Carter made it three club records on the day with an impressive throw of 11.04m in the senior men's shot put. He also performed well in the javelin with 36.25m and in the discus with 27.16m.

Elise Crisp improved in nearly every round of the U17 ladies long jump, finishing in sixth place with a very respectable 4.76m.

Elise also recorded a personal best of 14.20 seconds in her heat of the 100m.

Toby Johnson clocked 14.68 seconds in his heat of the U13 boys 100m to qualify for the final where he finished seventh in 14.67 seconds. He also clocked 2:38.07 in the 800m.

In last Wednesday's West Yorkshire Track and Field League meeting at Wakefield, Sienna Lavine finished first in the U13 girls 200m in 27.71 seconds. She also won the long jump with a leap of 4.09m.

Julian Rutkowski finished third in the U15 boys 800m in 2:20.73 while Ebonnie Turner came fifth in the U11 girls 600m in 2:13.42.

Two days earlier, Sienna Lavine competed in the Trafford Open Meeting when seeded to compete against U15 girls and boys.

Unusually, the race was started on the curved start line instead of the traditional staggered start. This resulted in Sienna being blocked and having to chop her stride and finishing at the back of the nine competitors as they went round the first bend.

She spent almost the whole of the race in lane two, gradually overtaking the other athletes during the two lap race.

Sienna then produced an amazing sprint finish to win the race in a tremendous time of 2:12.83, which was just a few tenths outside of her own UK record.