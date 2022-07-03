Pontefract squash starlet Asia Harris sees work with new strength and conditioning team paying off

Since my last write up I have been extremely busy with my squash career and especially in training.

I am now working with a new strength and conditioning team, which is based in Doncaster and called Accelerate Coaching as well as my Hallamshire team too.

Since working with Accelerate Coaching my squash has gone from strength to strength with an improvement in my movement around the court, which helped me win a Professional event in Almere, Netherlands, winning all of my matches without dropping a game.

Young Pontefract sqaush star Asia Harris writes her latest blog for the Express.

Since then I have played many events, such as Bexley, winning this event too before following up with another professional tournament in Maidstone, also not dropping a single game.

After this I was given a shot at the British nationals in Manchester, which is the biggest tournament in England purely to see who is the best in the country out of all of the professionals.

I played Lucy Beecroft, who is ranked number 55 in the world, losing out 3-0.

I tried turning my game around in this match, but unfortunately it was too late.