Pontefract suffer Yorkshire Premier League title blow after defeat for weakened line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster thumped mid-table Abbeydale 20-1 to open up a 21-point gap at the summit of the table with only two fixtures remaining.

Second-placed Pontefract 1 were missing several key personnel as they went down 14-9 at Harrogate to leave themselves a mountain to climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster's rout was ignited by their Pontefract-born world number 69 Asia Harris' lengthy four-game win over Dan Choudry and world no.56 Millie Tomlinson's rout of Ryan Spencer.

Asia Harris played a big part in a victory for Doncaster that strengthened their bid to win squash's Yorkshire Premier League.

It was over in the blink of an eye thereafter as Doncaster's top three Lewis Doughty, Toby Ponting and captain Joel Arscott all won in straight games to seal a massive victory in Donny's title charge.

It was a different story for Pontefract 1 who, due to many absentees, handed a debut to new club member Shaurya Arun away at mid-table Harrogate.

Arun went down bravely in four against Thomas Simpson, then highly rated junior George Barker also fell in four to John Simpson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was hope for Ponte, however, when Ben Beachill and skipper Matt Godson both won in straight games.

That meant the result all came down to the top string clash in which Adam Taylor took on the intimidating force of New Zealander Lwamba Chileshe. After getting only a point in the first game, Taylor battled back well to take the second, before losing the third and fourth 11/9.

Pontefract 2 are just 10 points above bottom of the table Woodfield and remain in relegation danger after losing 15-7 at home to 2022 champions Queens – and they face stablemates Pontefract 1 this week in what will be an intriguing affair.

Momentum swung both ways during the night as James Wilkinson and Connor Sheen won for Pontefract 2, but Stephen Hearst and James Earles replied for Queens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad