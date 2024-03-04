Pontefract suffer Yorkshire Premier League title blow after defeat for weakened line-up
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster thumped mid-table Abbeydale 20-1 to open up a 21-point gap at the summit of the table with only two fixtures remaining.
Second-placed Pontefract 1 were missing several key personnel as they went down 14-9 at Harrogate to leave themselves a mountain to climb.
Doncaster's rout was ignited by their Pontefract-born world number 69 Asia Harris' lengthy four-game win over Dan Choudry and world no.56 Millie Tomlinson's rout of Ryan Spencer.
It was over in the blink of an eye thereafter as Doncaster's top three Lewis Doughty, Toby Ponting and captain Joel Arscott all won in straight games to seal a massive victory in Donny's title charge.
It was a different story for Pontefract 1 who, due to many absentees, handed a debut to new club member Shaurya Arun away at mid-table Harrogate.
Arun went down bravely in four against Thomas Simpson, then highly rated junior George Barker also fell in four to John Simpson.
There was hope for Ponte, however, when Ben Beachill and skipper Matt Godson both won in straight games.
That meant the result all came down to the top string clash in which Adam Taylor took on the intimidating force of New Zealander Lwamba Chileshe. After getting only a point in the first game, Taylor battled back well to take the second, before losing the third and fourth 11/9.
Pontefract 2 are just 10 points above bottom of the table Woodfield and remain in relegation danger after losing 15-7 at home to 2022 champions Queens – and they face stablemates Pontefract 1 this week in what will be an intriguing affair.
Momentum swung both ways during the night as James Wilkinson and Connor Sheen won for Pontefract 2, but Stephen Hearst and James Earles replied for Queens.
It all came down to what looked a banker for Queens' young prodigy Finnlay Withington at no.1 against Ben Hetherington. Ponte's Cumbrian star put up stiff resistance, though, but expended all his energy taking the third game and lost the deciding fourth.