Pontefract swimmer Joe Litchfield joins brother Max in earning Commonwealth Games selection

Max, who has twice finished fourth in the Olympics, was one of 10 swimmers announced in the initial selection and Team England has now announced a further 38 for the home Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham.

Joe Litchfield’s name was among those getting the call-up as he looks to add more experience of the big championships, having been part of the GB squad at the Tokyo Olympics.

Following his selection, he said: “Buzzing to have been selected for my second Commonwealth Games.

Joe Litchfield has been selected for the Commonwealth Games and World Championships. Picture: Getty Images

“Home games don’t come around too often, ready to rip it up for England on home soil this summer.”

The England team comprises of a variety of former Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth medallists, alongside many athletes who are set to make their Commonwealth Games debut.

The swimmers will look to ‘Bring it Home’ at The Sandwell Aquatics Centre from July 29 to August 3.

Team England will comprise of over 400 athletes in total, all of who will look to capitalise on the once in a lifetime opportunity to bring home success in their own country.

After Team England’s swimming team was second on the medal table at the 2018 Gold Coast Games with a total of 24 medals, including nine gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals they are aiming high this year.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games promise to be extra special with full stadiums and arenas again after Tokyo 2020 took place behind closed doors.

Joe Litchfield, meanwhile, is excited to have another big date ahead as he has also been selected as part of a 23-strong team to compete in the pool at this summer’s FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in the first major international meet since the Olympic Games performance last year.