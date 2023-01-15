Among the 18-year-old’s recent achievements is her first PSA title, won in Nancy, France when still just 17.

Asia won Pontefract gold in December plus numerous satellite and silver events.

Last month also saw the young professional compete in the US Open in Philadelphia, where a third place finish was achieved, bringing home a bronze medal.

Asia Harris at the US Open Squash Championships.

She was the only English squash player to get that far so it showed what an achievement it was.

Most recently Asia took part in the British Junior Open in Birmingham against the very best players from around the world.

This is the most prestigious tournament at junior level and saw the Pontefract player finish seventh out of 64 players, beating one of her opponents from Egypt 12/10 in the fifth set of an epic battle.

Asia is now up for selection to represent England in the European Championships in Switzerland in April. She is also hoping to compete in the World Championships in Melbourne, Australia in July.

Asia Harris shows her delight at winning,

Since joining the PSA tour Asia started out at 304 in the world and has now got the ranking down to 102 although her 18th birthday was only last month.

She is aiming to break into the top 100 soon and dreams of one day becoming the world number one, emulating her coach, Nick Matthew, from Sheffield. To help her do so Asia would like the backing of a sponsor and anyone who can help can contact mum Paula by emailing [email protected]

