Elliott Fewster forges ahead in one of his rallycross races.

Pontefract racing car driver Elliott Fewster is continuing to defy the odds after taking the world of rallycross by storm in 2025.

Elliott is currently the leader of the BTRDA Championship after victories in the last three rounds, including a double win at Pembrey and six pole positions over the weekend.

And he has now been selected by the Motorsport UK Futures team as an ambassador for motorsport.

Elliott’s achievements are impressive in themselves, but are all the more remarkable as he has dyspraxia, a condition affecting physical co-ordination.

Thumbs up from Elliott Fewster as he gets behind the wheel in his rallycross car.

The 17-year-old was featured in the Express a few years ago when he explained how kart and car racing changed his life after he was diagnosed with dyspraxia.

Since then he has moved on to rallycross, starting in the BTRDA Junior Championship last year where he enjoyed his first victory before the recent string of wins have put him top of the standings.

Proud mum Sonya Davey explained that Elliott realised he was good at rallying, but because of his DCD/dyspraxia he struggled processing the instructions from a co-driver.

Rallycross was suggested by one of his instructors as it combines the two disciplines.

And the winner is... Elliott Fewster in his distinctive green and white car.

"We didn’t know how he would get on because it is so different to circuit racing, but we shouldn’t have worried as he finished third in his first race at Blyton Park,” said Sonya.

"He was against other very experienced junior drivers who were also competing in the Five Nations Championship and everyone was shocked by his performance.

"Elliott got his first win at Knockhill at the end of the year and was selected by Motorsport UK for their Futures programme. He is an ambassador for motorsport along with the other top young racers in the UK and he wants to show other young people, with or without a disability, what is possible when you have determination.

"This year Elliott was 10 seconds in front in round one at Blyton, but pushed the car too hard (he was apparently finding its limits) and he rolled his Suzuki Swift and it had to be written off.

"We thought that was his chance of winning the junior championship in 2025 gone, but he has won the next three rounds with six pole positions at Pembrey and two Blyton.

"He was congratulated by world rallycross champion Patrick O’Donovan, who also won his event at Pembrey with a car that cost more than most peoples houses!”

Away from rallycross, Elliott has been studying level 2 light vehicle repair and motorsport at college, which has also had a huge impact on his racing as he is now able to give the team better feedback to improve the cars performance.

His next race is at Lydden Hill in September with the final in Knockhill in October, where he will be fighting to win the junior championship and possibly the senior overall one as well.

"When he is not in a car on track, Elliott, who was 17 in May, has been having driving lessons but we were worried about how he would cope, as most people with Dyspraxia/DCD cannot drive or only drive an automatic car after lots of lessons,” added Sonya.

"But after just a few lessons the instructor asked if he was booked in for his test and we were shocked that he was ready so soon. He passed his theory and practical first time with only one minor which is rare for someone with DCD – he wasn’t happy about the minor though!

“For him to progress and to succeed in adult rallycross, we are looking for businesses to partner with, who would like to join his journey. We are so proud of everything he has achieved.”

Any sponsors interested can contact Sonya on 07990744559 or can get in touch through Elliott’s Instagram page @elliott_fewster_racing