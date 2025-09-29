Pontefract’s latest race meeting throws up plenty of surprises

Wave Rider, ridden by Callum Rodriguez, cruised to victory in the Simon Scrope Dalby Screw-Driver Handicap at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

Pontefract Racecourse staged the second of their autumn meetings with a competitive seven-race card that saw some surprise winners.

With five handicaps, a maiden and a novice on the card there were some exciting contests for the crowd to enjoy on good to soft ground. But following some heavy rain in the lead up to the meeting it was sunny weather that greeted the punters as they arrived at the track and conditions made for some intriguing races.

The opening race set the tone with a surprise result as strong favourite Canaria Queen was beaten into fifth place in the Happy Birthday Keith Chesters Apprentice Handicap sprint.

Winner was 10/1 shot Kyber Crystal, ridden by Kaiya Fraser, who recovered from an awkward start to run out a half-a-length winner ahead of another 10/1 chance, Papa Don’t Preach, with Glendown only a neck away in third in the close finish.

Lily Pearl forges ahead to spring a surprise in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Nursery.

The Sam Green 30 Years At WTJ Anniversary EBF Maiden Stakes over six furlongs had a clearer winner with jockey Hector Crouch bringing odds-on chance Spanish Waltz home two-and-a-half lengths ahead of 80/1 outsider Ryefield.

Ralph Beckett’s horse initially chased the leaders before being pushed along in the finishing furlong to run out a decisive winner.

Lily Pearl sprung a surprise when opening her account at the fourth time of asking in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Nursery.

Going off as a 22/1 chance for the six furlong contest, Richard Fahey’s two-year-old stayed on well and just held a late challenge from Tropical Dreamer to win by a head in a tight finish.

Favourite Lucky Hero, under Danny Tudhope, was a length back in third.

Tudhope was to go on to success in the Watch Racing TV Live On Channel 424 Restricted Novice Stakes as he brought odds-on favourite Gaspacho home for a smart victory.

William Haggas’s promising two-year-old took a narrow lead inside the final two furlongs and asserted in the closing stages, always doing enough to hold off Norcross Brow who was looking to spring a huge surprise having gone off at 150/1 in the nine-runner contest.

Wave Rider, ridden by Callum Rodriguez, cruised to success in the Simon Scrope Dalby Screw-Driver Handicap for trainer Harry Charlton.

The three-year-old made smooth headway on the inner round the home turn, led approaching the final furlong and despite drifting right ran out a two-and-a-quarter length victor with Beckett’s Calla Lagoon the runner-up.

Ben Robinson brought Solar Bentley home as a surprise 14/1 winner in the Racing TV Handicap, but it was a tight finish to the mile-and-a-half race with only a neck denying runner-up Sonic Pioneer and what would have been a double for jockey Rodriguez.

An even bigger surprise winner came in the final race with Tim Easterby’s Valentine Catcher coming home at odds of 25/1.

It was another mighty close run thing with second-placed Keep Warm only a nose behind the Sean Kirrane-ridden winner and favourite City Captain just threequarters-of-a-length back in third.

Pontefract’s penultimate meeting of the year is next up as their season begins to draw to a close. It takes place next Monday with racing due to begin at 2pm and gates open from noon. For ticket details, see the course’s website (https://www.pontefract-races.co.uk).