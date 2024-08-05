​Pontefract swimmer Max Litchfield has been left to reflect on more Olympic agony after unbelievably finishing fourth in his event for the third time.

​Lightning has struck not once, twice, but three times for the Badsworth lad who could not have done much more to earn a medal in the Paris Olympics after so narrowly missing out at the previous two Games.

Despite setting a new lifetime best Max ended up in the dreaded fourth place for the third Olympics in a row when he took part in the men’s 400 metres individual medley.

In one of the best swimming finals at the Games the 29-year-old finished behind French sensation Leon Marchand and just 0.19 seconds behind the medal place he so craved after fourth place finishes in Rio and Tokyo.

Max Litchfield reacts after finishing fourth in the Olympic 400m IM final in Paris. Picture: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

He did have the consolation of setting a new British record time, beating his previous record set earlier this year, in finishing in 4:08.85.

But after the so near yet so far finish Max was understandably disappointed.

He said: “I swam my best time and a British record, but its so bitter sweet.

"I have given my everything, physically, mentally, emotionally – it was just not meant to be again.

“But I’ve come fourth at three Olympics on the trot and not many people can say that.

"It’s just tough that it’s so close again, but I gave it my everything.

"I’m upset, but I’ve done everything I possible could – it’s just sport.”

A mark of how well Max swam in the La Defense Arena was that his time would have been good enough to have won the previous Olympic 400m IM final.

He was the second fastest qualifier for the final and has been consistently impressive in the last year since returning to the sport following a break.

Since the last Olympics Max has been on a journey of soul-searching, taking in training camps in Italy and South Africa as he recovered from personal difficulties he has not revealed.

Reaching a third Olympic final marked a road that had been building for months, beginning with a first medal on the global stage when he brought home a silver medal from the World Championships in Doha.