Pontefract’s Sienna Lavine breaks her own UK record in Yorkshire League match

Sienna Lavine was in national record breaking form again.

Pontefract AC’s Sienna Lavine produced an amazing run in last week's Yorkshire and District Athletics League match at Cleckheaton to knock more than three seconds off her own UK record for the Under 13 girls 1200 metres event.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sienna set the UK record for this distance last month, knocking 0.8 seconds off the previous record.

Her solo front running performance in last week's race was very much like watching one of the top Kenyan athletes storming round the track in an international competition. Sienna's winning time of 3:35.5 is nearly four seconds faster than anyone else has ever run in her age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to running in the 1200 metres event, Sienna had already won the 200 metres race, setting a Yorkshire and District League record and a Pontefract club record of 26.5 seconds.

After the 1200 metres race, she then registered a third victory in the 100 metres with 13.4 seconds.

Ellise Crisp also recorded three victories in this match, winning the U17 ladies 200 metres in 29.5 seconds, the 100m in 14.0 and the long jump with 4.40m.

Yannick Stevenson was another Pontefract athlete to come away from the meeting with three victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was in superb form as he recorded three personal bests to win the U17 men's 100m in 12.2 seconds, the high jump with 1.60m and the long jump with 5.35m.

Toby Johnson won the U13 boys 100m in 14.3 seconds and he notched up a second victory in the 200m with 29.4. He was just pipped on the line in the 800m, losing out by one tenth of a second when finishing in 2:34.0.

Niamh Fraser also had the satisfaction of a double, winning the U17 ladies javelin with 20.41m and the shot put with 5.51m.

Isabella Tordoff won the U15 girls high jump with 1.20m and Henry Kinnear won the U13 boys discus with 12.81m.