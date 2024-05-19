Pontefract's Sienna Lavine races to championship best in taking Yorkshire title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pontefract Athletics Club’s young running star Sienna Lavine continued her outstanding form in the Yorkshire Track and Field Championships at Cudworth.

​Despite only being in her first year in the under 13 girls age group, on day two of the championships Sienna superbly won a gold medal in the 800 metres event.

In the process she set a championship best performance in recording a time of two minutes, 18.37 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her time was also good enough to set a Pontefract club record.

Sienna Lavine (centre) after her record breaking victory at the Yorkshire Championships.

Sienna was given a close race by Jessica Thake, of Hallamshire Harriers. The two of them were shoulder to shoulder as they came off the last bend, but the Pontefract runner found a good turn of speed in the finishing straight to win by just over a second.

On the previous day, Sienna won her heat in the under 13 girls 100 metres, setting a club record of 13.54 seconds and she improved that again in the final, taking the silver medal in 13.45 seconds.

There was more success for the Pontefract club with Elizabeth Teece winning a gold medal in the under 20 ladies javelin with a throw of 19.90 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also won a bronze medal in the hammer with 17.42 metres.

Harrison Carter won a silver medal in the under 20 men’s javelin with 18.35 metres and more silvers in the hammer, with 21.00 metres, and the shot putt, with 9.86 metres, to give the Pontefract club a total of seven medals at the championships.

Harrison also finished fourth in the discus with a trow of 25.79 metres.

Julian Rutkowski ran extremely well to finish fifth in the final of the under 13 boys 800 metres, setting a club record of two minutes, 24.42 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niamh Fraser finished fourth in the under 17 ladies javelin with 18.60 metres and Isabelle Gittins recorded 3.60 metres in the under 13 girls long jump.

Abigail Teece produced a personal best of 14.68 seconds in the under 17 ladies 80 metres hurdles.

She also cleared 4.15 metres in the long jump and 1.30 metres in the high jump.

In last week’s West Yorkshire Track and Field League meeting at Cleckheaton, Sienna Lavine was successful again as she won the under 13 girls 100 metres in 13.61 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also won the 800 metres in 2:27.00 and, throwing the discus for the first time in competition, finished second with 15.35 metres.

In Match one in the Yorkshire and District Athletics League, earlier this month Sienna finished first in all three of her events in the under 13 girls age group.

In the 75 metres she set a club record with 10.4 seconds, in the 150 metres she recorded 20.6 seconds and in the 1200 metres a time of 3:56.8 was clocked.

Pontefract’s Isabelle Gittins was successful in winning the B race in the 150 metres in 22.5 seconds.