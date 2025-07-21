Pontefract’s Sienna Lavine races to eighth national record in 2025

Sienna Lavine set her eighth UK record of the 2025 athletics season.

Sienna Lavine, the immensely talented athlete from Pontefract Athletics Club, set her eighth UK national record this year in last Saturday's Yorkshire and District Athletics League match at Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sienna stormed round the track in the U13 girls 1200 metres race, improving her national record by 3/10ths of a second to set a new mark of 3:35.2.

She also won the 200m in 26.4 seconds and the 100m in 13.1 seconds, both of them establishing new records in the Yorkshire and District League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Ponte athlete, Julian Rutkowski, was also in good form, winning the U15 boys 800m in a Pontefract club record of 2:13.2.

Joe Reynolds won the U15 boys shot put with an impressive 10.74m and also the javelin with 25.33m.

Zeph Jones was a close second in the javelin with 25.20m and Chloe Bray won the U15 girls javelin with 14.52m.

Yannick Stevenson won the U17 men's long jump with a leap of 5.44m and also won the high jump with a clearance of 1.50m.

Rudy Burgoyne was second in the long jump with 4.91m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellise Crisp won the U17 ladies long jump with 3.91m. She was second in the 100m in 14.1 and second in the 200m in 29.0.

Toby Johnson won the U13 boys 200m in 29.8 while Tofunmi Falegan produced two good runs to finish second in the U17 men's 100m in 12.2 and 25.2 for second place in the 200m.

The Pontefract club finished second in this match behind Halifax Harriers and second overall this year in Division One.

One day later, in Sunday's West Yorkshire Track and Field League, where the athletes had to contend with rainy conditions for the second day in a row, Sienna Lavine won all three of her events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She clocked another fast 26.52 seconds in the U13 girls 200m, a leap of 4.02m gave her first place in the long jump and a good throw of 6.39m in the shot put gave her the top spot in that event.

Julian Rutkowski was second in the U15 boys 800m in 2:15.35 and Max Wainwright came fifth in the U11 boys 600m in 2:04.24.

Will Carter won the senior men's pole vault with 2.50m and was second in the hammer with 22.85m.

In the previous week's Northern Track and Field League match for Seniors, U20s and U17s, Pontefract Athletics Club finished fourth out of the eight clubs in Division Two East and they are currently third overall with one match remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Carter was in excellent form for the Pontefract club. He won the pole vault with 2.80m then finished second in the shot put, setting a club record for senior men with 11.22m. He was also second in the discus with 32.23m and third in the javelin with a good throw of 39.69m.

Madison Toddington also did well in the women's throwing events. She was second in the discus with 21.86m, third in the shot put with 7.03m and third in the hammer with 16.46m.

Yannick Stevenson was second in the 200m with a personal best of 24.1 and was also second in the high jump with 1.55m.

Rudy Burgoyne and Emily Kelly both produced personal bests in the men's and women's long jump competitions. Rudy went over five metres for the first time with 5.02m and Emily went beyond four metres for the first time with 4.20m.