Pontefract's table toppers defy absences to hold on to unbeaten record in Yorkshire Premier League

There was no change at the top of the Yorkshire Premier League in round six as Pontefract kept their 100% record intact while second-placed Hallamshire kept the pressure on.

Pontefract, who are bidding for a first title in 15 years, travelled to Queens in Halifax without several key players including Sam Todd, but still left with a 17-8 victory.

Sam Wileman found himself 2-1 down to Queens captain, former world No.15 Sarah Campion, before digging out victory and although Ben Hetherington also fell behind early on following his long trip down from Cumbria, he soon found his rhythm to close it out in four games against Queens' Lewis Harding.

Pontefract's Commonwealth Games silver medallist Hollie Naughton was in winning form. Picture: PSA

At No.3, Ponte fielded a debutant, New Zealand junior Freddie Jameson, who was defeated in straight games by Kuwaiti international Bade Almagrebhi, but Ponte soon reasserted control as Commonwealth Games silver medallist Hollie Naughton beat Danny Bray in four and up-and-coming Kiwi Elijah Thomas put the cherry on the cake by defeating veteran James Earles, also in four.

Hallamshire kept the gap at the top at nine points by winning the Sheffield derby at Abbeydale 17-5, leaving the hosts still winless and bottom of the table.