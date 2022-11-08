Prolific Sam Millard sets Pontefract on way to victory in first league game with Bees

The traditionally senior opponents have fallen on hard times on the pitch in recent seasons and with Ponte one of the form teams in the Regional Two North East a comfortable win was predicted.

If they thought they were in for an easy game an early converted try woke Ponte up.

They soon got onto the front foot and prolific number eight Sam Millard calmed the nerves with a powerful thrust for the line. The conversion by Liam Kay was soon followed by a three-point penalty to open up a 10-7 lead.

Hooker Tim Pickersgill storms through to set up Pontefract's opening try against Bradford & Bingley. Picture: Jonathan Buck

A superb try saving tackle from debutant full-back Charlie Harris kept the hosts at bay before scrum-half Josh Walker provided a piece of magic to set up the try of the match. He chipped over from halfway, regathered before putting in a perfectly weighted grubber kick to the try line for speedy winger Linden Metcalfe to dive on.

Next a big scrum allowed Millard to put Walker over for a try to make it 20-7 at half-time.

Despite their lowly league position, the hosts were tough opponents and Ponte could have gone all out attack to score the bonus point try, but Kay sensibly converted a penalty to stretch the lead.

Sam Millard scores Pontefract's opening try. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The bonus try did come, as front foot ball allowed the backs to put on a move from which powerful centre Andy Coleman crossed under the posts. The Bees kept going and were rewarded with a deserved late try.

This Next Saturday is Armed Forces Day with Ponte hosting form team Bridlington. Kick-off is 2.15pm and it should be a tremendous occasion down at Moor Lane.

Linden Metcalfe lands on Josh Walker's kick ahead to slide in for Pontefract's second try. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Callum Rogers splits the Bradford and Bingley defence. Picture: Jonathan Buck