Pontefract found themselves playing with 14 men for much of the contest after a harsh red card, but came through to earn a 24-3 victory that kept them in a challenging fourth place.

Aided by a high penalty count, the visitors started well and opened their account with a well struck penalty.

This was followed immediately by a yellow card for Ponte scrum-half Josh Walker who was unlucky to be the next offender after a team warning for persistent infringements.

Despite these setbacks, with the ball in hand Ponte looked dangerous and a clever grubber kick from the ever-alert Craig Fawcett gave them the chance to test out the mettle of the Selby pack.

The Ponte pack rarely disappoints and despite having a seemingly good try disallowed from Fawcett, due to the referee been unsighted, number eight Sam Millard added to his season’s tally of pushover tries from a five-metre scrum. Liam Kay added the conversion and home nerves were settled.

From the kick off a series of events occurred which changed the format of the game. Firstly, a Selby prop had to go off with a head injury in a tackle and as they had already had a prop injured this meant uncontested scrums for the remainder of the game, taking away a huge part of Ponte’s advantage.

Usually, the team who runs out of front row replacements must take a man off, but a lesser-known rule says that because it was a head injury, Selby could keep a full roster, much to the confusion of the Ponte faithful.

This setback was followed by a straight red for Brodie Matthews for what the referee decreed to be a high shot. So, it was 14 versus 15 for the rest of the game with no live scrums. Not a scenario in Ponte’s favour.

This team was not about to lay down, however, and to a man they stepped up to the plate, great defence seeing them through to a 7-3 half-time lead.

It was imperative that Ponte scored first after the break and that wish was soon granted. With Kay playing a mercurial role at fly-half, pinning Selby back with a superb kicking game, substitute forward Tad Nyanjowa, on his return from injury, made a bullocking run to put the Selby defence on the back foot.

From then on it was simple, but stylish handling from the backs to put Fawcett in for a well converted try.

This gave Ponte some breathing space and the lead was soon extended with a Kay penalty to take the score to 17-3.

A Selby mistake led to more Ponte pressure and it was the turn of two young, burly front rows, Ethan Potts and Joe Foster, to combine for the latter to score his first try for the club, converted by Kay.

As a contest the game was over, but despite playing some lovely rugby, they could not quite get the fourth try for a bonus point.

The team’s superb attitude was also on display with some heroic last gasp defence to keep the tries against column at zero.

Man of the match went to flanker Leo Harrison for possibly his best performance in a Ponte shirt. Not far behind was Kay, Millard, Coleman and Fawcett, with young wingers Tucker and Betteridge also impressing.

Pontefract now travel to play Bradford & Bingley this Saturday.

1. Tad's impact Tad Nyanjowa made an immediate impact for the Pontefract team on his return after injury. Photo: Jonathan Buck Photo Sales

2. Joe's first try Joe Foster takes the Selby defence with him as he goes on to score his first try for Pontefract. Picture: Jonathan Buck Photo: Jonathan Buck Photo Sales

3. Sam's touchdown Sam Millard crashes over for a Pontefract try. Photo: Jonathan Buck Photo Sales

4. NYWE-03-11-22-Pontefract v Selby Craig Fawcett try-YORupload Craig Fawcett dives over for Pontefract's second try. Photo: Jonathan Buck Photo Sales