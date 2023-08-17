Record breaking Pontefract Athletics Club's Sienna Lavine is overall county champion

Sienna had already established a new 600m West Yorkshire League record for U11 girls at the end of May with a time of 1:44.93. That was nearly three seconds quicker than the previous league record, but she took the record to a completely new level when clocking 1:41.34.

She has now run the 600m distance more than six seconds quicker than the previous league record and her time is more than eight seconds quicker than anyone else in her age group in the UK in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sienna also produced a fast time of 10.63 seconds to win the 75m, just 3/100ths of a second outside the league record, which she set a few weeks ago.

Pontefract AC's Sienna Lavine has become the overall U11 girls champion in the West Yorkshire League.

A throw of 6.08m enabled her to finish second in the shot putt and she finished the season as the overall winner in the U11 girls age group.

Sienna also competed in last Saturday's Pontefract Park Run. She had already set an age group record for girls aged 10 or under earlier in the year, but she stormed round the 5K distance in 19:34 to improve her record by 44 seconds, finishing as first female runner and sixth overall.

Her record time in the Pontefract Park Run is now two-and-a-half minutes quicker than the previous record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Daly was third in 19:16. Other creditable performances came from Chris Pratchett (20:16), Conor Harrison (21:09) and Danielle Wilson (2nd female finisher in 21:48).

In the track and field meeting at Cleckheaton, Will Carter set a Pontefract Athletics Club record for the senior men's hammer with 23.03m. He also registered 9.84m in the shot putt.

Harrison Carter won the U17 men's discus with 26.70m and the hammer with 19.86m.

Archie Fraser won the U17 men's high jump with 1.50m. He was second in the discus with 12.97m and fifth in the 100m in 12.85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie finished the season in third in the individual points table for U17 men.

Madison Toddington won the U17 ladies discus with 19.57m and was second in the javelin (14.12m).

Abi Teece came third in the U15 girls 75m hurdles in 15.20 and fifth in the long jump (3.93m).

Michael Stejskal came third in the U15 boys shot putt with 6.95m.

Toby Johnson finished fourth in the U11 boys 600m in 2:02.69. He was also sixth in the 75m in 12.58 seconds.